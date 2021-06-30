Control: New co-creation and multiplayer spin-off announced by Remedy

Next August, we will already celebrate our second anniversary controlThe latest action and adventure game developed by Remedy. The latter, which has also been exported to PS5 and Xbox Series X | S at the beginning of the year, he met with some success with players and the press due to his atypical world and engaging gameplay. So it’s no surprise to learn from the studio that the adventure won’t end there. in one Last post yesterdayThis is announced by the game director Mikael Kasurinen Remedy and 505 Games are currently working on Condor (codename), a casual multiplayer game that will take place in the world of Control.. Developed from the Northlight Engine, it will be Four player cooperative title Coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X | S and PC.

The concept art of Condor, the casual multiplayer game from Control – Credit(s): Remedy Entertainment

The first artistic concept, very mysterious, was shared to set the tone for this futuristic sideshow. Kasurinen also took the opportunity to explain the reasons why Remedy, a studio famous for its solo productions, to move towards a multiplayer project : “Yes, Remedy, as a studio, has been providing singleplayer experiences for over 25 years. But we’re also big fans of multiplayer games. […] There are worlds and experiences that you can access collectively, with your friends, and they can shine like any solo experience” Confirms. “We understand that there will be skepticism about multiplayer. But I believe we can create shared experiences without compromising the unique DNA of who we are or the stories we want to tell.”.

But the advertisement does not end there. If Control was really entitled to the occasional multiplayer advantage, it would also be entitled to it and above all Collection ‘bigger budget’It is still produced in partnership with 505 Games. However, details about it remain confidential at the moment. However, the game manager gave us some clues about this new version, which is described as existing “something ambitious” Which can happen in a completely different place: “Control is more than just location, character or story. We have more”. No doubt this will allow us to discover more The world of Remedy Connected, created with Control This is evidenced by the AWE extension, which is characterized by the presence ofAlan Wake.