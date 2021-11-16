Discord, Spotify, Snapchat and many more are down now!

With concern from Google Cloud, it appears that many services such as Spotify, Snapchat or Discord are no longer available at the moment.

21 Q update: Various services are gradually returning to normal.

You can no longer access your favorite services? Well, this is quite normal since Google Cloud seems to be the reason that popular services like Spotify, Snapchat or even Discord depend on the Google service.

For an hour, many services, such as Displays the DownDetector site, it appears to be unavailable and we do not yet have any information about the reason for this failure on the part of Google Cloud other than the various Tweets from the respective services:

We are aware of some issues at the moment and are checking them out! will keep you posted. – Spotify Status (SpotifyStatus) November 16, 2021

Many Snapchat users are having trouble using the app. Wait a minute, we’re working on a fix 🛠 In the meantime, we recommend staying logged in. – Snapchat support (snapchatsupport) November 16, 2021

Both Rocket League and Rocket League Sideswipe are experiencing service outages. Matchmaking, parties, and more may not be available at this time. Updates to follow and go to https://t.co/FeCnPA9Ksi for more details. pic.twitter.com/lnI0i1WgFl – Missile League Status (RL_Status) November 16, 2021

In all cases, the failures follow each other and we can see that this affects a lot of people on Twitter. We will keep track of all this and keep you informed of course…