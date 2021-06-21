Double the temperature in 15 years on Earth

What we are talking about here is a cyclical mechanism that has been in place since the dawn of history. The earth receives a certain amount of radiation from the sun. Part of it is stored in the atmosphere, oceans, soil and plants, and the rest is “reflected” or “ejected” into space. This balance is what makes our planet suitable for life – neither a lump of ice, which does not receive enough heat, nor an inferno like Venus, whose dense cloud layer traps so much heat.

That this balance fluctuates from year to year is not abnormal. El Nino, for example, is the most famous meteorological phenomenon that, at irregular intervals, leads to an average rise in temperature on a global scale.

But the size of the current increase Unprecedented ‘,” summarizes researcher Norman Loeb, of NASA, and lead author of research conducted jointly by NASA, NOAA (the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Agency) and published June 15 in review Geophysical Research Letters. The “glitch” could have doubled between 2005 and 2019, according to the satellite data set, which the researchers compared to data collected over the same period by offshore buoys. Experts comment on the consensus between these two distinct blocks of data that lends its power to this study.

Such an imbalance means the oceans are warming faster – because they absorb 90% of the heat – and by a domino effect, the air and continents are warming.

On average, the Earth receives 240 watts per square meter of sun. In 2005, “beam” – rejected, reflected – 239.5. Or a slight imbalance of half a watt. At the end of the period the researchers studied, this imbalance had dropped to 1 watt.

If that’s not much, it’s because you then have to multiply that number by more than 100,000 square kilometers of continents, and add the oceans…

The trend will continue Just as fast over the next fifteen years, or did she get “help” from purely meteorological phenomena? It is impossible to say yet, but it is certain that this trend has also, to one degree or another, benefited from the “help” of humans.