Download Genshin Impact patch 2.0 in advance, how to download the update in advance? – Break Flip

Starting Monday, July 19, you will be able to pre-download the Genshin Impact patch 2.0. We explain how to do this on PC and mobile.

Jinshin effect Since its release, it offers massive updates that add new content such as characters, banners, quests, and more.

in line, Update 2.0 released on July 21 21 And in order to allow players to get ready for its release day, miHoYo, the game developers are presenting from 11 a.m. this Monday, July 19 from Download the patch beforehand.

How to Pre-download Genshin Impact 2.0 Update on PC?

To be able to pre-download the patch, You just have to launch the game To check that the pre-download signal is available. Click the little button in the cloud to start the download From patch 2.0.

Once the download is complete, you will only have to run the game normally on Wednesday, July 21st to be able to directly enjoy the 2.0 content. It should be noted that you will however have to check the files.

How do I pre-download the Genshin Impact 2.0 update on a mobile phone?

For mobile gamers, you have two ways. For the first, you will have to do the following actions :

Start game

Open the Paimon menu

Go to settings

Then go to miscellaneous

Then select Pre-download resource pack

For the second time, start Genshin Impact And before launching the game, You will see a cloud icon containing the words “Pre-download Resource Pack”. Click on it to be able to download patch 2.0 in advance.

Well, usually you are ready for the release of Patch 2.0 that will be released, we remind you on July 21 After scheduled maintenance at midnight.