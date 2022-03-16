Elden Ring has sold 12 million copies

Developers and publishers Elden Ring, FromSoftware and Bandai Namco announced in a press release that 12 million copies have been sold.

By comparison, Dark Souls 3 from FromSoftware has so far sold 10 million copies, and that’s in several years. So it is a huge success for Elden Ring, considering that the games souls It is seen as a niche due to the great difficulty it faces. Without a doubt, the open world aspect is often compared to the appearance The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild It sparked the curiosity of a wider audience.

In the press releaseHidetaka Miyazaki, Director of FromSoftware, thanks the community:

It’s amazing how many people have played “Elden Ring”. I would like to express our sincere thanks on behalf of the entire development team. “Elden Ring” is based on a legendary story written by George R.R. Martin. We hope that players will enjoy a high level of freedom as they venture into its vast world, discover its many secrets and face its many threats. Thanks for your continuous support.

Yasuo Miakawa, President and CEO of Bandai Namco hints at expanding the Elden Ring franchise beyond video games:

“A lot has gone into creating ‘ELDEN RING’ so that we can exceed the expectations of our audience around the world. Likewise, we will continue our efforts to expand the brand beyond the game itself to include everyone’s everyday life. We will continue to create fun and achievement through entertainment, so that we can Bringing together and connecting with our fans all over the world.”

The extension or the DLC for Elden Ring wouldn’t be surprising, but there is a hint of a license extension elsewhere. TV series? Follow…