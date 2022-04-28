Endless waiting times at Service Canada

You’d better have the patience to call Service Canada at the Revenue Agency, while taxpayers condemn the endless waiting times and the most painful process.

Taxpayers say they waited more than two hours before they could speak to an official, and so they hope to have their situation resolved. Between 2018-2019 and 2020-2021—only for the CRA—complaints nearly doubled, from 1918 to 3,533. Those for Service Canada are not public.

Olivier Racine Lessard applied for employment insurance for two weeks of paid leave at the beginning of January. The transfer was received in the second week of April. He called to see the status of his file about a month after ordering.

“After an hour of waiting, I was told that they were overwhelmed, with reduced staffing, that my profile was not abnormal and that it would eventually be unblocked,” he says.

Julie Bloen’s unemployment benefits were cut for two months without warning. After strenuous steps, she learned that she was the victim of an identity fraud, the reason why she stopped being unemployed.

“I waited two hours on the phone so someone who could help me could tell me they needed six minutes to check my file. Six minutes passed, she answered the call and hung up on me. She never called me back,” she was angry.

the carrier pigeon

A Quebec national has been living a nightmare with Service Canada since January after being infected. “I had time to take a month off work, lose my job, to apply for financial support. After calls every week for two months—often with a two-hour wait—I have no follow-up from them,” says those who want to keep their identity confidential.

Someone else can’t believe how complicated it is to make a simple change of address online with a CRA. For reasons unknown to him, his account has been frozen and waiting times have stopped to settle everything.

“I’ve changed my address three times in the past four years, resigning myself to the fact that the feds would have to call me or send homing pigeons if they had something to tell me,” Charles Robert says with sarcasm.

Newspaper Try speaking with ESDC’s Office of Media Relations – which is responsible for Service Canada – but the line almost always results in a full voicemail. After several more attempts, an email spokeswoman noted that there are more regular calls at the moment.

Taxpayer Ombudsman’s Office: Part of the Solution

Citizens having problems with the Canada Revenue Agency are invited to file a complaint with the Office of the Taxpayer Ombudsman, a service so misunderstood that many citizens have preferred to turn to their deputies.

At the Office of the Taxpayer Ombudsman – whose job it is to receive complaints and therefore hope to improve services within the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) – we immediately acknowledge the slow file processing and response times.

“I know that there are delays in the processing of files at the moment,” notes the spokesperson, Maxime Paulin, justifying the situation in particular due to the pandemic.

The spokesperson reported that the ombudsman’s services are so poorly known that without complaints, it becomes difficult to act.

“We are specifically there to put a little pressure on and highlight these delays, he argues. We have the ability to influence things.”

On the part of Service Canada, dissatisfactions must be sent to the agent who provided the service. If the response is unsatisfactory, they can raise it with the team leader or contact Service Canada’s Customer Satisfaction Office

MPs arrested

Quebec Caucus MPs, Caroline Despiens and Julie Vignola, took charge of the files of 200 citizens they questioned about their problems with the CRA, but also with Service Canada. These are basically problems with employment insurance.

“People have applied and received no news after months of waiting, because officials have frozen any new application, thinking it may be a scam,” explains Ms Despens.

And those who insist on joining one of these two services are no longer satisfied with their experience.

“Among the hundreds of requests we receive, there are people who say they are calling, but hear nothing, or have gone unanswered. They wait up to three hours until they finally get a queue that drops,” Ms. Despiens denounces.