Facebook wants to compete with TikTok with its ‘Reels’ video feature

(Ecofin Agency) – In recent years, the growth in the number of TikTok subscribers has made it one of the main threats to the dominance of social networks like Facebook. To resist competition from the newcomer, the Meta subsidiary is exploring several options.

Meta just announced the launch of Facebook Reels for iOS and Android in more than 20 countries in sub-Saharan Africa. The social network’s parent company describes the tool as a way for content creators to create short videos.

” We’ve noticed that video now accounts for nearly all the time people spend on Facebook and Instagram, and Reels is the fastest growing type of content. That’s why we work hard to make Reels the best platform for content creators to gain attention, engage with their audience, and earn money. said Nuno Nchengila, META Regional Director for Sub-Saharan Africa.

The feature, which is already on Instagram, is clearly reminiscent of videos from TikTok, a social network whose growth is beginning to worry Facebook and parent company Meta. Until then, the feature was available in India, Mexico, Canada, and the United States. Its launch in the sub-Saharan region allows Meta to compete with TikTok on the African continent.

“As part of Meta’s $1 billion investment in creators, the Reels Play rewards program pays eligible creators up to $35,000 per month based on video views. The rewards program will be expanded to other countries in the coming months, allowing more creators to be rewarded.”explains Nuno Nqingella.

It is similar to the model TikTok uses, especially in Europe, to reward major content creators. In Africa, many TikTok users are complaining about not being able to access the reward system, a loophole that Meta seems to want to rush into.

Servan Ahogon