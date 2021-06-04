FIFA 22: An online multiplayer career mode that you would expect?

While that Getting out of FIFA 22 Expected to be announced during EA Play Live on July 22, 2021Where football will share the spotlight with the next game Battlefield 6The career mode of the game can be multiplayer. In fact, a recent job offer he posted Electronic Arts, tells us the studio is looking for someone شخص Develop a team that deals specifically withOnline career mode“. Of course, it can happen that EA Sports made a mistake when listing job assignments. However, if the offer turns out to be correct, the question remains whether FIFA 22 will have an online multiplayer career mode, or if it would be for FIFA 23.

EA’s job ad says they are hiring online software engineers to work on FIFA Online Career Mode New feature in FIFA 22? ???? pic.twitter.com/1fgUXaI63Z – FIFA 21 news (UltimateTeamUK) June 3, 2021

As fans wonder who will go سي Replace Pierre Menes in game comments or whichever New Leagues are in FIFA 22Electronic Arts seems intent on introducing new and exciting features to players. A few weeks ago, it was rumored that FIFA 22 FUT Champions It will be very different from what it was in FIFA 21, but Online career mode will be a much bigger change to the franchise. At the moment it’s hard to know if EA intends to implement this new feature in FIFA 22 or if it will be for FIFA 23, we’ll still know more as we go. EA Play Live on July 22, 2021.