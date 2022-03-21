Flip 6 portable speaker test: JBL timidly renews a bestseller

Although it retains a monophonic design, the Flip 6 differs from its predecessor with a redesigned audio architecture with two front speakers: a Loudspeaker For treble and rectangular tweeter reproduction, for bass and midrange reproduction. However, the experience remains similar, with balanced and powerful audio reproduction.

The Flip 6’s sound, wide and lively, in no way betrays JBL’s philosophy. This dynamic is due in part to the wide movement of the two-sided passive radiators which provide a nice stretch in the intense bass for a speaker of this size. Although warm, the width of the lower frequencies remains relatively imprecise. This causes a lot of overflow on mixes that are very loaded with bass instruments (wide percussion, bass, double bass, synth pads…). Highs aren’t the devils of accuracy either, which can give a shimmering side to a cymbal, for example.

All of these definitional concerns are exacerbated as listening volume increases. Although it has a particularly large power reserve, it is difficult to use the Flip 6 beyond the 60% threshold of maximum volume; This is due to the crushing of dynamics, pulling the bass and exacerbating the accuracy problems mentioned above. At high volume, the speaker also emits a slight distortion of around 150Hz which is quite audible if you strain your ears.