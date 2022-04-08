Follow SpaceX’s launch of the first private crew on a mission to the Space Station

We are changing the ages by opening a new chapter of manned exploration. More than 20 years after Expedition 1 in October 2000, which began the permanent occupation of the International Space Station, today is SpaceX The launch of the manned mission Axiom-1 (Ax-1) to the International Space Station. On board, Larry Connor (US), Mark Bathy (Canada), Eitan Stipe (Israel) and Michael Lopez-Alegria, formerly astronaut subordinate NASA who will act as a leader. Therefore, a completely special crew must join the station for a multi-day mission. If this is not the first time that tourists get on board and stay on board orbital complexThis is the first time that they are not accompanied by a professional astronaut on duty to supervise them.

Crew Dragon launched aboard the launch vehicle Falcon 9 It is scheduled for 5:17 p.m. (Paris time) from Launch Pad 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center.

Proceed directly to launching the Ax-1 mission. © SpaceX

If NASA allowed this task, it was because assurances from Axiom about the seriousness of crew preparation convinced it. But not only. The crew of the Ax-1 will be directed by Michael Lopez-Alegria, Vice President of Axiom Space. An old NASA acquaintance. At the age of 63, this former NASA employee has already spent approximately 258 days in space and 10 spacewalks. He participated in three missions with the US Space Shuttle and resided on the International Space Station. Another NASA acquaintance, Axiom Space founder, Michael Suffredini who is none other than the former head of the NASA space station program from 2005 to 2015!

Three space tourists also come to work

Thanks to the experience of these two former NASA workers, the crew was able to train and prepare in excellent conditions. Since August 2021, he’s been doing prep at several NASA facilities, including the one at Johnson Space Center in Houston, where NASA astronauts train. The training received by each Ax-1 member allowed them to become familiar with the routine use of the International Space Station, scientific facilities on board the orbital complex and emergency procedures. They also received training from SpaceX at its facilities in Hawthorne, California. This training allowed them to become familiar with the operation of the Crew Dragon capsule.

The crew of the Ax-1 must remain aboard the International Space Station for eight days. Larry Connor, Mark Pathy and Eitan Stipe, who each paid about $55 million for their stay, won’t just be watching the Earth from the dome. With researchers and scientists, they prepared a relatively dense program, over a hundred hours of research and experimentation, mainly in technology and medicine. They will also carry out awareness and commercial activities and implement more personal and charitable projects.

As for Michael Lopez Allegria, who knows the place, he will focus on the Harmony unit. It is already at this place that the first module of the Axiom section of the International Space Station should dock in 2024. Two more modules and an observation dome should follow. unit, which will serve, among other things, such as movie studio The film is also slated to star American actor Tom Cruise.

The Axiom portion will be separated from the International Space Station in 2028 and will become an independent space station.

The first private crew will fly to the space station on April 6

Article from Remy Decor Posted on 04/02/2022

Small setback for AX-1, Axiom’s first commercial mission to the International Space Station. SpaceX, which provides the transportation, has delayed the launch by a few days for last-minute checks. This historic flight – the first fully private crew to join and stay aboard the orbital complex – will take off on April 6.

The first fully private crew to remain aboard the International Space Station will have to wait a few more days before taking off on the Crew Dragon from SpaceX To get to the International Space Station (ISS). The take-off date of the AX-1, the name of the mission, is set for April 6 at the earliest, as it was initially scheduled a few days earlier.

This mission marketed by Axiom Space has its own peculiarity Four crew members Every vacation is special. So it does not have any professional astronauts on duty in a space agency to oversee the mission and support Axiom’s customers. However, it is clear that the AX-1 crew will not be alone. It will be chaired by Michael Lopez Allegria, Vice President of Axiom Space. At the age of 63, this former NASA employee has already spent approximately 258 days in space and 10 spacewalks. He participated in three missions with the US Space Shuttle and resided on the International Space Station.

like “real”

So Michael Lopez Allegria will be accompanied by three crew members. There is the pilot dragon crewand Larry Connor and expedition specialists Mark Pathy and Eitan Stipe. As such, one might consider dealing with professional astronauts from one or more space agencies! But these three individuals are really space tourists and they all wanted to give meaning to their mission. So they have trained and prepared like the “real” and will carry out a research program prepared with agencies or scholars as well as charitable projects.

Their stay is scheduled to last eight days in the American part of the space station. We doubt that they will not be limited to American units only…

With Axiom and SpaceX, the International Space Station will become fashionable!

Article by Remy Decor published on 06/06/2021

The space tourism To the International Space Station is accelerating. After announcing at the beginning of the year the first manned commercial and tourism mission, SpaceX and Axiom Space entered into a new agreement that provides for three more manned flights aboard the Crew Dragon to the orbital complex by the end of 2023. At the same time, Axiom is working on its own space station, which can The first module will be connected to the International Space Station from 2024.

Axiom Space has just signed a new launch contract with SpaceX, bringing the number of manned missions that will be launched to the International Space Station by 2023 to four. Falcon 9 and Crew Dragon from SpaceX. Ax-1, Axiom’s first mission, was announced in March 2020It has already been approved by NASA, and should be launched to the International Space Station as soon as possible in January 2022. Ultimately, Axiom wants to offer up to two private flights to the International Space Station annually.

Each mission will carry three agents and a professional astronaut. For AX-1, it will be professional astronaut Michael López-Alegría. At the age of 63, this former NASA employee has already spent approximately 258 days in space and 10 spacewalks. He participated in three missions with the US Space Shuttle and resided on the International Space Station. If Axiom Space doesn’t reveal the names of the first three passengers, as well as the Israeli millionaire, we quote actor Tom Cruise and director Doug Lyman.

Founded in 2016, this start Presents itself as a full-service resource for orbital missions intended for private astronauts, tourists, as well as researchers who can board the International Space Station to conduct their own experiments or actors to perform scenes from a movie! Its offer includes training, transportation and mission planning.

Commercial station under development

Axiom Space has become a major player in the commercialization and use of the orbital complex. NASA encourages the privatization of the International Space Station. The goal of the agency and its partners is to develop a real economy through orbiting Base around ISS, drawing on companies and startups in new spaceincluding SpaceX and Axiom Space in particular.

Axiom Space has also raised more than $130 million to develop a space station that will first connect to the International Space Station before becoming independent. The units of this commercial station will be produced by Thales Alenia Spacewith the first launch as early as 2024. The first two components to be launched are node Crossroads node 1 (AxN1) and a housing unit (AxH). Axiom Space’s goal is to make its station independent and separate from the International Space Station within ten years.