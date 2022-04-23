Google files trademark for ‘Pixel Watch’ before I/O

This page has been translated using artificial intelligence and machine learning.

(Pocket-lint) Google’s first in-house smartwatch appears to have been given a name – a name that’s been circulating in the media for years.

a brand new With the US Patent and Trademark Office revealed that Google’s first smartwatch will be called Pixel Watch. With this deposit, it was first spotted by 9to5GoogleGoogle intends to register the term “Pixel Watch” as a trademark for smart watches and its accessories: “The Pixel Watch trademark registration is intended to cover categories of smart watches and cases that have been adapted to contain smartwatches, wearable devices of the nature of smartwatches, smartwatch bracelets, and smartwatch bands,” it reads. Deposit.

For several years, the media referred to the first “Google-made” smartwatch as the Pixel Watch. Google is expected to unveil the Pixel Watch at Google I/O next month, possibly showing some sort of Fitbit integration with Wear OS 3. The smartwatch costs more than Fitbit and can also compete directly with the Apple Watch.

Some photos of the Pixel Watch (above) have also appeared online, showing off a premium design with a round face, thin, smooth bezels, and a crown.





Pocket-lint has a comprehensive guide to Pixel Watch rumors are here. We also have an article on Google I/O, which details everything you can expect, plus how and when to watch your first day online.

