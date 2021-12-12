Google Play Games: Coming soon an app to play Android mobile games on PC!

google apps Currently only games and applications are allowed to be downloaded from smartphones and tablets, and to a certain extent, Chromebook. A small revolution will happen, however, because of google browser announced through Game Awards 2021 That it will soon be possible to play Android games on Windows PCs and tablets!

Initiatives like BlueStacks It has already made it possible to access mobile games from an Internet browser. but the, google browser developed its own official app, Google Play Games, which will be able to play part of the game library of Google Play Store On a PC, that’s natively, without using an extension cloud games. Details are still poor, but it will be possible to start a game on a mobile device and continue it on Windows without interruption, and vice versa.

“Starting in 2022, gamers will be able to experience their favorite Google Play games on more devices: seamlessly switching between phone, tablet, Chromebook, and soon a Windows PC,” said Greg Hartrell, Google Games Product Manager on Android and Google. Play in a statement for the edge. “This Google-designed product brings the best of Google Play games to more laptops and desktops, and we’re excited to expand our platform so gamers can enjoy their favorite Android games even more.” “It will be a native Windows app distributed by Google, which will support Windows 10 and later. It will not involve game streaming.”

List of experiences compatible with Google Play Games Unknown yet, but not everyone who can run on Android should be on Windows. However, this app should Re-catalog google apps easier, allowing PC gamers to enjoy its few nuggets without disturbing smartphones. It will arrive in 2022, on a date that is still unknown at this time.

