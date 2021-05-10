Google will enforce two-factor authentication

Two-factor authentication is an essential way to enhance the security of online accounts. Most services offer to activate this additional protection, which includes verifying their identity in order to make successful contact attempts.

Google is one of the giant companies that has adopted this measure without imposing it on its users. In a blog post published on the occasion of World Password Day, Mountain View is evaluating its security measures and announcing that it will soon introduce double authentication by default.

“We will soon begin automatically enrolling users for two-step verification if their accounts are set up correctly.”Says Mark Reischer, Director of User Security.

“Using their mobile device to log in gives users a more secure authentication experience than passwords alone”, He adds.