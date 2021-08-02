Tech

Halo Infinite release month accidentally revealed thanks to cake campaign

August 3, 2021
Credit Image: Xbox Mexico

By organizing a competition dedicated to Halo Infinite, Xbox Mexico has revealed its launch window. While waiting for the launch of Halo Infinite, Xbox Mexico organized a contest to get cupcakes in the colors of the Master Chief. Except that the introductory sentence reveals the launch window: Why wait until November if we can start the festivities now? The message couldn’t be more clear, Halo Infinite will be available in November.

Currently in the midst of closed technical testing, it looks like we’ll see the title arrive before the end of the year. As a reminder, it was scheduled to be part of the launch games for the Xbox series last year, but its performance at E3 wasn’t convincing.

