Halo Infinite release month accidentally revealed thanks to cake campaign

Credit Image: Xbox Mexico

By organizing a competition dedicated to Halo Infinite, Xbox Mexico has revealed its launch window. While waiting for the launch of Halo Infinite, Xbox Mexico organized a contest to get cupcakes in the colors of the Master Chief. Except that the introductory sentence reveals the launch window: Why wait until November if we can start the festivities now? The message couldn’t be more clear, Halo Infinite will be available in November.

Why wait for November if we can start the festivities now? Xbox Mexico and Tweet embed We’re celebrating 20 years of Master Chief with a special edition Halo Infinite donut. Available July 30. # tuesday # Infinite passion pic.twitter.com/VYUPrn5oaS – Xbox Mexico (XboxMexico) July 28, 2021

Currently in the midst of closed technical testing, it looks like we’ll see the title arrive before the end of the year. As a reminder, it was scheduled to be part of the launch games for the Xbox series last year, but its performance at E3 wasn’t convincing.