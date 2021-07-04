Happy with your PS Plus games in July 2021?

After not one, but two different leaks, the PlayStation Plus Domain for July 2021 It was confirmed at the usual time earlier this week. This was the second leak that was proven legitimate, with A Plague Tale: Innocence in play PS5 join Call of duty: Black Ops 4 and WWE 2K Battlegrounds on PS4 game.

Right away, we’ll point out that the inclusion of WWE 2K Battlegrounds is questionable. Related Game Which was criticized when it launched in September last year, and given the strength of the recent PS Plus picks, it’s no wonder we’ve already seen a backlash against the July lineup.

But at least the other two games balance things out somewhat. The PS5 port of A Plague Tale is clearly a new take on a well-received title, and Black Ops 4 is a well-rated entry in the Call of Duty franchise.

