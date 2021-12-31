“Harry Potter’s 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts”, the reunion is more sympathetic than magic

In November 2001, three children of about ten years instantly rose from anonymity to global stardom: for millions of people, Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint became Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley. Over the next decade, they grew up, through their teenage years and learned to act in front of the cameras, watched by countless fans and as a heroic trio created by J.K. Rowling.

20 years ago, Harry Potter at school processors By Chris Columbus, it became the first installment in a series of eight films that grossed over eight billion at the box office – making it the third highest-grossing franchise (after the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the saga) star Wars).

A little like he did with the series friendsWarner Studios decided to celebrate this anniversary by organizing a get-together with the actors who played prominent roles in the feature films and the directors who directed them.

Very beautiful, funny at times, and touching on others Harry Potter 20e birthday. Back to Hogwarts (VF de Harry Potter 20yAnniversary: ​​Back to Hogwarts), a documentary about two hours long, that will bring back many memories … but it will teach little to those who, with the passion we know, followed the release of each film.

But above all, this encounter has been marked by epidemic and controversy.

Because of its premiere, this festive and action-packed documentary, often adorned with excerpts from the archives, has a dimension: assembled in Gryffindor’s common room, the three young actors had no choice but to keep between them an unwilling physical distance, removing a bit of spontaneity. And the heart of their exchanges.

As for the other participants (actors Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Tom Felton, Jason Isaacs, Tom Felton, Helena Bonham Carter, Gary Oldman, twin James and Oliver Phelps, etc.; directors Chris Columbus, Alfonso Cuarón, Mike Newell, David Yates; Producer David Heyman), they’re somewhere else. They were sometimes found interacting with a member of the trio; or solo, to address the camera held by directors Casey Patterson and Joe Perlman. The festive atmosphere that was supposed or could have brightened up this meeting gives way to a feeling of “together, but alone…”

The one whose name should not be pronounced

Then there is the elephant in the room. The near-absence of She-who-must-not-lover-the-name: J.K. Rowling, now Person ungrateful In her own world due to the transphobic comments posted in 2020 on Twitter – and subsequently disavowed by Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint, among others.

His attendance is limited to about two minutes of excerpts from a dating interview – clearly indicated on screen – from 2019. Even if the anniversary he celebrates is that of the feature film series (publishing novels, it started in 1997, the following year in French translation) , the absence of the author of Harry Potter did not go unnoticed.

In fact, anyone who has seen the interviews broadcast at the time of each movie’s release knows that the name “Joe” was omnipresent in everyone’s words. Her knowledge of even the smallest details of the world she made, the people who live in it, the places where the story takes place and the concepts she invented was essential to everyone, both in front of and behind the camera. It was said, repeated, praised. Only very faint echoes remain here, no more than a few words from Daniel Radcliffe, Robbie Coltrane and Bonnie Wright (Genny Weasley).

Suddenly, the round of strength directed by Steve Kloves (Fabulous Baker BoysAnd wonder boys), who has beautifully written seven of the eight feature films, also passes by the wayside. In short, it is as if we are trying to erase the original material and work that allowed us to move from page to screen. It is a bitter, taste of “Where are the words?” When we know the importance of these novels that have given a taste of reading to millions of children. They would become (if they weren’t) classics. the prestige that, as it were, feature films would not achieve – with the possible exception of the third, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban Dalfonso Cuaron.

of humor and friendship

Thanks to excerpts from the archive, Back to Hogwarts It allows us to see how much the distribution of young people has gained, over the course of production, in gaming experience … and in very factual knowledge. Impossible de ne pas rire quand Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy), plus expérimenté que ses pairs puisqu’il avait commencé sa carrière en 1997, raconte ce moment où Emma Watson, qui faisait ses premiers pas sur un demanded lui ava « tournage What is that ? » Pointing … microphone boom.

Another beautiful moment than when Emma Watson and Rupert Grint recounted the famous first kiss Hermione and Ron exchanged in Harry Potter and Effects dead. Part 2 by David Yates. The unease of the two young men who have known each other for a decade and developed a brotherly relationship. They laugh about that day, and they laugh at the fact that, as Daniel Radcliffe has pointed out, they all seem to be better today than they did in the epic finale – having aged artificially. We will not contradict him in this regard.

During their conversation, they had doubts when, once adolescence arrived and due to media weight, they no longer really knew who they were, Daniel or Harry, Emma or Hermione, from Robert or Ron. It also shows, especially for the first two, the love for this profession that they learned on the (famous) pile, in connection with the directors experienced in the art of working with children (Chris Columbus in the foreground) and “British royals in the world of games “.

Because if they weren’t aware of it at first, they ended up sharing the screen with the elderly – think Richard Harris (Dumbledore), Alan Rickman (Snap), John Hurt (Ollivander), Dame Maggie Smith (Minerva) McGonagall and David Thewlis (Lupine) and Gary Oldman (Sirius Black), Robbie Coltrane (Hagrid), Ralph Fiennes (Voldemort), Helena Bonham Carter (Bellatrix Lestrange), etc.

A tribute portion is also dedicated to the first three actors and the other now-dead actors. The emotion there is real. And he bounces back at the end of the journey, when the once-inseparable trio prepares to return to the bubble of life, and career. And possibly COVID.

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary. Back to Hogwarts (Harry Potter 20th Anniversary Original Edition: Back to Hogwarts) from 1is being January 9:30 p.m. on Crave, in English with French subtitles. The French version will be available later in January with an unspecified date.

