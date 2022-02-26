Hello Fiasco enters the scene

The group has been around for several years, but has not yet been able to give a concert due to the pandemic.

Almost two years ago, until today, we scheduled our first concert in April 2020. We canceled this show, but it could have been our first face-to-face party. (…) It would definitely be nice to have this first concert that we’ve been waiting for for a few years identifies the group’s bassist Joël Couture.

The group consists of five friends from Manitoba and the state of Montana in the United States: Eric Laboussiere (singer and guitarist), Joel Couture (bass), Joel Perrault (guitar and chorus), Evan Burke (drums and chorus) and Jay Abraham (pianist and choir).

Hello Fiasco . group members Photo: Joy Synft

Joël Couture says they decided to join forces to create a new collection.

” Bringing the creative forces together was an easy decision for us. » – Quote from Joël Couture, bassist for Hello Fiasco

A group with many projects

The group’s other strength depends on the collaborations that group members have built over the past two years.

The group’s name also comes from a common reflection with people outside the group, Joël Couture explains.

We have chosen a number of names. We distributed the names to 100 people to get feedback on the name. People really appreciated being able to give their opinions on the name. Collaboration is what really helps get things done.

” Hello Fiasco is like greeting the life challenge that comes our way. It was really a combination of an easy to remember name that carried some weight as well. » – Quote from Joël Couture, bassist for Hello Fiasco

Other group collaborations have been created with artists of different backgrounds.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, we’ve been trying to do something creative, seeing other artists we can collaborate with, videographers, people doing something else in slightly different media than ours so we can share with people. The video was important to us, because we couldn’t get on stage. Jay Abraham explains.

This cooperation has led to many successes.

Their first song trust, It was revealed to the public through the YouTube platform, and was produced in collaboration with director Alain Muller. The video has so far reached over 15,600 views in one year.

Music video for the song apple and soda pop, Directed by Franco-Manitoban artist Riel Foidart, it has been selected for numerous film festivals Prague International Independent Film Festival in Europe 300 Seconds Short Film Festival in Canada Beloit International Independent Film Festival and the Broad Street Film Festival in the United States of America.

” It’s really a unique thing in the sense that our songs usually don’t go to a film festival. » – Quote from Joël Couture, bassist for Hello Fiasco

the song Atlantis It is also the result of a collaboration with Manitoba artist Irene Propp.

Welcome to Fiasco at Festival du Voyageur

Hello Fiasco He also hopes to bring the singers who collaborated on their studio album to Festival du Voyageur. We will be playing the entire album for Festival du Voyageur with two singers Erin Propp and Jamie Lillie who also sang on the album. We hope to play all the songs on the album with some additions says Joel Couture.

If the group members have already played several times at Festival du Voyageur, this is their first timeHello Fiasco.

It’s our first time shining on stage as a band. This will be our first Displays Together on stage. So we are very happy that during the 2022 festival, for our first show identifies Jay Abraham.

The group plans to release their debut album soon, which consists of 12 songs chosen from among the 23 original songs they composed in recent years.

Hello Fiasco You will share the stage with burning stick Who will play in the first part of the evening.