HUAWEI nova 8i is more than just a smartphone!

HUAWEI nova 8i is more than just an amazing smartphone! The super solid and exquisite hardware features described here make it a unique phone.

This smartphone combines technology and beauty. The front and back of the HUAWEI nova 8i use a curved glass design, while retaining the physical buttons on the side for functionality and aesthetics. Plus, the curved edges on the front and back fit perfectly into the central metal frame, making it smooth and elegant against the palm of your hand.

To meet the most diverse needs of photography and videography, HUAWEI nova 8i is equipped with a 64MP quad-camera system powered by artificial intelligence. This includes a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP bokeh camera. These cameras work together to deliver stunning photos and videos in any scenario, no matter how bright or dark the environment.

The main camera and the ultra-wide angle camera on the back of the HUAWEI nova 8i work together to enable dual video playback. One is responsible for capturing the entire image, and the other is used to capture close-ups, adding a playful touch to your videos.

When it comes to capturing your personal moments, selfies with your friends are bound to play a role. The HUAWEI nova 8i’s 32MP front camera makes you and your friends amazing in every selfie. It also supports Super Night Selfie mode that automatically improves facial conditions and background details.

In addition, the powerful built-in AI algorithm intelligently removes glare from the glasses, giving you a great look even at night.

De plus, si vous avez oublié de charger votre téléphone avant de partir à l’école, inutile de vous inquiéter car HUAWEI nova 8 prend en charge 66 W HUAWEI SuperCharge, ce qui vous évite devoir devoir charger votre de temp etél lessons. It can be charged up to 60% in just 15 minutes and 100% in 35 minutes. During the time it takes to have breakfast and get dressed before heading to work, the phone will be fully charged and ready to go.

Whether you’re playing games, watching videos, browsing the internet, or viewing photos in the gallery, all you need is a high-quality screen to bring out the best.

The HUAWEI nova 8i features a 6.57-inch curved OLED display, along with AI-assisted anti-fog features and TÜV Rheinland-certified eye comfort, providing a smooth, vivid viewing experience for all viewpoints.

In addition, with a refresh rate of 90Hz, the screen refreshes 90 frames per second and responds quickly when scrolling. You can smoothly scroll through the pages to read any type of content, as well as follow the comments of subscribers faster.

Besides allowing for great smoothness, the 90Hz refresh rate gives you lower response time for touch control, making every touch more responsive and accurate, giving you a competitive edge in gaming.

The HUAWEI nova 8i is available for pre-order in stores and at Huawei Mall.