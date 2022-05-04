Incredible HD James Webb Photos

Space – hardly works, James Webb He shows us what he can do with amazing photos released by NASA. employment Twitter Followers compare these photos with the photos he took telescopes its predecessor and the quality of James Webb’s decision second to none,As you can see in the video above the article.

The space telescope is located 1.5 million km from Land It completed its science instrument alignment phase on Thursday, April 28. He declares that he is now ready to explore the limits of the universe NASA.

The four powerful instruments, three imagers and a spectrometer, successfully align themselves with the main mirror (6.5 meters in diameter), which finished publication in early January, two weeks after the Leaves James Webb Telescope (JWST) from French Guiana.

Each has reached its “operating temperature” and is now ready for scientific commissioning, NASA detailed in a press release.

Breathtaking test pictures

While waiting for the first images of scientific observations scheduled for the summer, the devices confirmed that they are capable of “taking sharp and well-targeted images.”

Such images of stars and gas from the Large Magellanic Cloud, a small dwarf galaxy belonging to the Milky Way, were taken by the Merim instrument. “This first image was immediately great, because we saw the quality of the images we were looking for,” tweeted Pierre-Olivier Laguige, Maryam’s scientific director at the French Commission for Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy.

“Everything is going well (…) I am absolutely sure that with JWST we will advance science by leaps and bounds,” the astrophysicist added, moving.