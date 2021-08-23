Instinct and Instinct Pro, SCUF launches its first wireless controllers for Xbox Series X | S.

SCUF Gaming, the creator of its line of high-performance gaming controllers, introduced the SCUF Instinct and Instinct Pro models designed for the Xbox Series X | S.

SCUF Instinct combines all the innovative features gamers have come to expect from SCUF – including the patented paddle control system that has made SCUF consoles the number one choice for competitive gamers around the world, with a console design designed to improve gamers’ performance on Xbox. Both models – the Instinct and Instinct Pro – have four integrated control paddles on the rear and can be configured to duplicate ABXY buttons. Its brushed ergonomic shape allows for better grip and is suitable for different hand sizes, plus millions of customization options to please all players, including interchangeable shells, joysticks and steering paddles.

Additionally, SCUF Instinct Pro features new customizable instant triggers, which allow players to choose a classic or instant action in the blink of an eye. Instant triggers speed up trigger reaction time with instant one-click activation similar to a mouse click – ideal for fast-paced shooting games. You can return to normal players at any time to be instantly ready to play your favorite racing games. Instinct Pro also includes a flat top.

Diego Nunez, Marketing Director of SCUF Gaming explains

“With SCUF Instinct, gamers get a huge advantage when playing Xbox Series X | S. We’ve improved high-performance SCUF controllers with a new format that’s more suitable for more players and hand sizes. We’ve paired four built-in paddles in the back, instant triggers, and a design New to the joystick to enhance our most responsive console. Xbox fans are part of SCUF’s history and we’re proud to design a controller to honor them while also equipping them to play new games from the latest generation of consoles.”

Players today no longer have to limit themselves to a single game, franchise or genre, which is why Instinct offers built-in, resettable profiles that you can switch between with the push of a button – a first in SCUF. Panel profiles allow you to adjust console settings and save them for later – no more pausing the game or using a reset tool or app.

Instinct controls can also be customized with millions of aesthetic combinations. Choose from a wide range of cases, joystick variations, and finish colors to suit your setup or reflect your personal style. Every detail of the Instinct model has been meticulously designed and thought to provide an unbeatable gaming experience suitable for any playing style.

SCUF Instinct Controller and Instinct Pro

Complete list of functions for the SCUF Instinct and Instinct Pro models:

Profile key to save three reset settings for different games

Wireless connection for comfortable playing from a distance, thanks to enhanced dynamic input technology

Optional wired connection for latency-free gaming from the couch using a 2-meter USB Type-C cable.

Interchangeable, curved, concave, short and long control arms for optimal grip

Upgraded joystick design and materials for better grip and durability

Removable cover for easy change of look and joystick

New Share button to show your best exploits to your friends

Self-lubricating rings to help the control arms glide easily over the housing

Mute any headphones connected to your console using a dedicated button

Quick activation of instant triggers for faster snapshots (Instinct Pro only)

The high-performance grip surface provides a comfortable, non-slip feel for long gaming sessions (Instinct Pro only).

Pricing and availability

Compatible with Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PC, and mobile, SCUF Instinct is available from $159.99 and Instinct Pro from $199.99. Both models are now only available on the SCUF Gaming website