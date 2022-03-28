iPhone 13 Pro Max Ultra has USB-C, a jack port, a second battery, and fans

You know what’s better than replacing the Lightning port with a USB-C port in your iPhone? Fit the Lightning port there And the USB-C port, add a 3.5mm jack port, bigger battery and fans for good measure! This is the crazy DIY result of Yang Changshun, a Chinese hacker who detailed Douyin (TikTok) at Three videos The design of the iPhone 13 Pro Max Ultra is very unique.

A unique smartphone…and so big, the device ended up being just twice as thick as the original. It requires a lot of space to fit all the components needed for it. modern A great luxury, in which all the ports of course work, and what’s best: the performance measured by the AnTuTu benchmark is higher, thanks in particular to the cooling system.

On the other hand, it is true that the finishes are a long way from the Apple key, but since the manufacturer will never release such an iPhone, we should already be satisfied with what we have.

At the end of last year, Ken Bellonel embarked on the challenge of changing the Lightning port to USB-C, successfully and without having to touch the thickness of the device.

How to Replace iPhone Lightning with USB-C, In Lots of Not Easy Steps

Note: Link to dwin It takes you to a blank page of the app, but it works on a Mac or PC.