iPhone SE 3 will arrive in early 2022 with 5G and A14 chipset

Apple is said to be preparing to launch the third generation iPhone SE in the first half of 2022. The affordable and compact smartphone will be 5G compatible and will feature the A14 Bionic chip found in the iPhone 12.

Apple’s upcoming iPhone SE is the third generation since then Launching the first model in 2016. Then Apple waited 4 years before launching the second generation iPhone SE. Fortunately, we don’t have to wait that long to get the iPhone SE 3 The smartphone was not released this year Also suggested some leaks.

iPhone SE 2020 – Credit: Daniel Romero / Unsplash

In fact, Apple was already planning for it iPhone SE 3 launched in the first half of 2022Two years after the release, iPhone SE 2020 that used to work as well as the most expensive Android smartphones. So, what are the new features of the iPhone SE 3 in 2022?

iPhone SE 3 will retain the design of iPhone SE 2020

The iPhone SE 3 will be the first in the range to be compatible with 5G. It will become so Apple’s most expensive 5G smartphone. According to a report by NumbersThe design of the iPhone SE 3 will be about similar From the second generation iPhone SE. So expect a single image sensor on the back. As usual, Touch ID will be at the forefront of biometric recognition.

In addition, iPhone SE 3 will benefit from performance gains thanks to la puce d’Apple A14 Bionic. Found exclusively in iPhone 12 was released last year. However, the iPhone SE 3 will not have a larger screen. Actually, iPhone SE 3 will be equipped with a 4.7-inch screen. So it will be identical to the current iPhone SE.

Analyst Ross Young revealed a few months ago that ” The next iPhone SE LCD will have a 4.7-inch screen in 2022 ». 6.1 inch screen with a punch instead of a notch to replace the front camera It is already expected for the iPhone SE 4. The fourth generation of iPhone SE will be released in 2023 It would constitute a radical change in scope. In short, the expected novelties of the iPhone SE 3 for 2022 will be 5G and the A14 chip, but there will be no design changes.

Source : BGR