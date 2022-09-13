Jeff Molson, RBC and their new guys

A few minutes before the traditional golf tournament, CH announced on Monday that it has entered into a multi-year advertising partnership With the Royal Bank of Canada. That’s how it should be said, I think, if you respect the order of the letters that appear on the logo.

This means that the blue, white, and gold bank badge will now appear on the players uniform, at the height of the chest, on the right side.

I may be too romantic, but I felt like I was hanging a giant McDonald’s logo atop the Eiffel Tower.

So here’s what’s new formal shirt Canadian. For a modest $224.95, fans can purchase it at the team store. By taking advantage of this option, they will spend this amount of money to promote a bank.

We think we are dreaming.

***

During his press conference, to my great surprise, Jeff Molson didn’t seem agonized for a second at the idea of ​​turning the jacket worn by Maurice Richard, Jean Bellevue, Guy Lafleur and Patrick Roy into an advertising space.

He simply presented it as an option now available to all 32 NHL teams and players has evolved League and professional sport in North America.

It’s something the NHL gave us, and all 32 teams voted for it. […] We are not the only ones who do this. One day we will see that in the league with all the teams Jail owner said.

Again, I’m probably too romantic. But I don’t see how this decision could be anything other than regression. Just as it was, recently, the NHL’s decision to link up with several casinos and betting houses in order to better help them steal fans. There is no longer any limit to the greed of these people.

***

As the owner and member of a family that has been associated with this prestigious organization for decades, Jeff Molson was supposed to be the staunch defender of the character and historical identity of this shirt.

However, quite the opposite has happened. He threw these values ​​(which are sacred in the eyes of many proponents) at the first opportunity, and pinched his fingers! The Montreal Canadiens were, unfortunately, among the first NHL teams to sell ad space on their jerseys.

Whether it’s the Florida Panthers or the Nashville Predators turning their players into sandwich guys, that’s good for them! But naively, I thought Sainte-Flanelle was of a different stature.

Just as I believe the finest North American sports franchises must all fight brilliantly to preserve their unique personality and perpetuate their rich history. Isn’t there something nice about seeing the Boston Red Sox spend hundreds of millions constantly renovating their old stadium instead of building a new stadium every 20 years like the Texas Rangers do?

Along the same lines, since the Yankees have a different situation, don’t expect to see men dressed in sausage racing uniforms, as they do in Milwaukee, when you travel to see a game in New York. When you’re a member of the royal family, you act like this.

***

Having said that, let’s go back a little bit to the question at the beginning. When will CH leaders (or should we say now RBCH?) feel they’ve squeezed enough lemons? Or did they offend their customers?

Fans who go to Bell Center or who watch games on TV are already exposed to a real publicity orgy. It has become inappropriate.

The name of the building has been sold. Each meter of the tape displays advertisements. Ovarian sections were cared for. There are advertisements on the rink and behind the seats. The two digital rings that surround the Terraces Project announcement. And of course the giant screen broadcasts advertisements in high definition, not to mention the amazing promotional competitions that are forced upon spectators during intermissions.

Caring for groomers. The uniform that accompanies the rink is taken care of. The game is timed to allow networks to take advantage of three two-minute trade breaks in each period. Even a sponsored DJ runway!

Not to mention we were already showing ads on players’ helmets, on their water bottles, and on their towels. Brands also appear on canes, pants, helmets, T-shirts, pads, and ski boots (yes, manufacturers pay for that).

On television, digital ads were added in large windows while the game was being filmed. And last season, US networks began adding more virtual ads to cover the few remaining white spaces on the rinks.

Still on TV, every part is sold out, no matter how insignificant, such as the introduction of goalkeepers, key points to watch, strong play, three stars and the start of each term or analysis to the advertiser. Not to mention the other layers of digital overlays that now pop up all the time, at the bottom of the screen or near the dial and point to them as the game starts.

***

Re-read all this and seriously tell me it was impossible to keep a little awkwardness to keep the shirt safe. The only remaining semi-pure space that a really high percentage of supporters were interested in.

I almost choked when Jeff Molson was asked if the appearance of these shirt ads would open the door to a second ad, and then a third, so that NHL hockey players would end up with pizza on skates as they are in Europe.

I have my doubts. I will be very surprised The owner answered.

What an incredible sense of humor.