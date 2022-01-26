Kisla “was a complicated box”

After Riyad Mahrez, it is Bkbella’s goalkeeper who broke the silence and talks about Algeria’s early elimination from the African Cup of Nations. Before heading back to the Coupe de France, Brestois says he is disappointed but is ready to move on.

Standing for Algeria’s entry into the race against Sierra Leone (0-0), on January 11, 2022, goalkeeper Bekbella returned to the failed African Cup of Nations for the Greens. ” We are all impressed and frankly, returning to Brest prematurely is not a good sign. It was complicated for us. We were hoping for a lot better, that’s it “The Algerian says in the columns of the media western France.

Like his captain, Riyad Mahrez, Brestois wanted to reassure EN supporters: “ We realize that a lot of things didn’t happen and we are making sure to make up for it in March. The Algerian people are disappointed and we hope to give them a little joy. I am a forward looking person. »

The midfielder resumed training with Stade Preistois on Tuesday morning. He is supposed to play in the Round of 16 of the Coupe de France against Nantes, on Friday at 9:00 pm.

DZfoot