Samurai Warriors 5 introduces four new characters

Koei Tecmo Europe and developer Omega Force have announced the addition of four new characters to the universe Samurai Warriors 5. The number is now 27 playable fighters. This amazing 1 on 1000 game, set in the era of the legendary Sengoku Era, is currently in development for PC (Steam), PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 (thanks to a free upgrade), Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X | S (thanks Smart connectivity). The match is scheduled to begin on July 27, 2021.

Figures Samurai Warriors 5 Today announced four historic combatants. Koei Tecmo also reveals several changes regarding the two main characters that carry the game’s story. The four new heroes are: Sanday? Momochi, the Kusarigama expert and leader of Iga Ninja; Hattori Hans? Master Ninja Sword; Majuichi Saika, a professional mercenary who has no interest in concepts of right and wrong; And finally the great samurai Yasuki, who serves Nobunaga.

In addition to these four new characters, Omega Force reveals that for the first time, adult versions of “Demon King” Nobunaga Oda as well as Oda’s family servant, Mitsuhide Akechi, will also be playable. Thus players will benefit from Nobunaga’s sword techniques as well as from the massive group attacks of Mitsuhide who will use his spear and lock!

Koei Tecmo Europe has also revealed that the Samurai Warriors series will be available in two special editions, available exclusively on the Koei Tecmo Europe Online Store. The Treasure box from Samurai Warriors 5 includes the game’s soundtrack, an art book, a selection of postcards, a canvas poster showcasing the new art style of this authorship, and of course a copy of the game, all in a collector’s box. The Collector’s copy From the game all the content in Treasure box, Plus a small set of acrylic stands featuring the main characters in this epic historical drama.