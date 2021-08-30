Lost Judgment’s English voice casting feature in a new trailer

Greg Chun will reprise his role as Detective Takayuki Yagami in Lost Judgment, if you select the English option. For the recent Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio title series, SEGA called the original Japanese versions more appealing to those who don’t want to read the subtitles. Although it might sound a little weird at times, there are plenty of votes coming back from the original judgement in the cast, which is good for continuity.

The full scope includes:

Greg Chun as Takayuki Yagami

Crispin Freeman as Masaharu Kaito

Art Butler as Akihiro Ihara

Stephanie Shih as Saori Shirosaki

Erica Lindbeck as Yoko Sawa

Mark Witten as Sugiura

Todd Haberkorn as Jane Kwana

Brent Mukai dans le rôle de Daimu Akutsu

Matt Way King as Kazuki Soma

Will Lost Judgment play in Japanese or English when it checks out on PS5 and PS4 at the end of next month? Stay tuned for your skateboard in the comments section below.