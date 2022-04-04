macOS Monterey: Apple Silicon Laptops Discharge Even When They’re On

macOS 12.3 still has a battery management issue that can affect any of Apple’s processor-based laptops, according to a communication with Apple technicians. Battery drains even though my Mac is on.

The document, which was published after macOS 12.3 was released, has not been modified with 12.3.1. Describes a case where a user found their MacBook Pro/Air dropping its battery charge from 100% to 90% even though the device was turned on. Then the battery goes back to 100%. In another case, the battery status menu displays ” No shipping in progress “.

The paper notes that this behavior is known to Apple, which is working to correct it. And contrary to what one might think when reading the first description, this is a round trip between 100 and 90% unrelated to the improved battery charging function (which would rather go down to 80%). The document excludes this feature and instructs Geniuses not to tell customers to turn it off.

macOS Big Sur: Option to force an immediate full recharge

To conserve MacBook Air and Pro battery, macOS 10.15.5 manages charging better