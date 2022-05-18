Meta unveils new security options for its VR headset

The company is improving security for various uses with a Meta Quest software update, which will also make the device more accessible for people with hearing impairments.

after serving A tool to fight harassment in the metaverseMeta is loaded with features to protect users and their information in virtual reality (VR). Available through An update to her Quest headset Announced on May 16, they include an improved lock system. While it was only possible to lock the entire device before, users can now block individual apps with App Unlock. In other words, parents are able to prevent their children from accessing the games using the unlock configuration. Planning to publish soon VR Parental ControlsMita hopes this feature will be “A useful starting point” for parents.

Tools for privacy and accessibility in VR

The new version of Meta Quest will also make it possible to make secure payments. The 3D Secure payment system, which was developed to prevent fraud in online transactions, can now be used in virtual reality, in addition to the Oculus mobile app. Users no longer have to remove their headphones when they want to securely pay for a purchase.

With this update, Meta is also beginning to test end-to-end encryption (optional) for messages and calls on Messenger in VR to ensure user information remains private. This system ensures that only people who are communicating can read the messages exchanged. Meta has not provided further information regarding this test or whether it might lead to a public offering. Note that last year, The company has decided to postpone the arrival of message encryption on Messenger and Instagram To balance security and privacy for online users. The decision was made after criticism related to combating abuse on the platforms.

Finally, the California group announced new access options for the hearing impaired. The first lets them switch from stereo to mono. In other words, the sound coming out of the left and right speakers of the headphones will be the same. With the second, hearing-impaired users can adjust the balance to center the sound toward the right or left channel if they hear in one ear better than the other.