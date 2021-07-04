Still the best portable console in 2021? – THM . magazine

It was launched at the end of 2011 in Japan, then in February 2012 in the rest of the world, PS Vita is Sony’s second (and final) portable console. A console clearly ahead of its time, with a 5 x 5 OLED touchscreen, an analog stick, a touchable deck at the back, Bluetooth, WiFi and 3G modules, a new interface, and a great powerhouse midway between the PSP and PS3… In short, the future was between Our hands clearly on February 22, 2012, nearly ten years ago. A small inventory to find in the video below.

PS Vita: Is it still the best portable console of 2021?

Therefore, the PS Vita is full of qualities, but unfortunately it did not achieve the expected success … According to estimates, Sony had sold about 15-16 million PS Vita in the world. That’s not much, especially when compared to the PSP which for its part has sold more than 80 million copies…

The PS Vita is credited with some undeniable quality titles with obviously Sony-sealed games like Uncharted Golden Abyss (play it!), WipEout 2048 (play it too!), or even Tearaway and LittleBigPlanet, but also some little pearls from the indie scene. Not to mention some J-RPG pieces. Moreover, if you are having trouble connecting to your PS3, PSP or PS Vita, due to a PlayStaiton network error, We may have a solution to your problem here.

Since 2013, Sony has confirmed a slowdown in home games meant for the PS Vita, to focus on the new PS4. At the end of the same year 2013, Sony launched a new model of the PS Vita, with a revised appearance and equipped with a molding 20% ​​thinner and 15% lighter, not to mention the OLED screen replaced by … an LCD screen.

In September 2018, Sony announced that production of its PlayStation Vita would be discontinued for the following months, thus marking the end of the console worldwide during 2020. Production in Japan was discontinued on March 1, 2019. For now, there is no doubt In Sony to launch a new portable console. Remember that the interval is busy now Specific Nintendo Switch, which we hope one day will see a model with an OLED screen, like the PS Vita 2011 …

In short, if you have the possibility, we can only highly advise you to get your hands on this little PS Vita, preferably in its OLED version. With a little luck, you’ll also be able to grab a few cartridges and spend good hours with this device whose design, power, and even interface are still pretty modern in 2021.