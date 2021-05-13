Montreal Canadiens: Losing the end of the season

The match has no meaning. Neither the two Al-Mazayin, who took second place in the Northern Division, nor the Canadians, who seated fourth. And she has given what she has given.

A match without a special flavor. We’ve already seen worse intensity level, but let’s say the players of the two squads didn’t kill themselves in action. Both clubs were playing for the form.

In this Bad Goals Festival, Oilers took the lead. Mike Smith managed to allow a goal less than Caeden Primo, allowing his team to win 4-3.

Dominic Cahon decided the result of the match in the 27th of extra time.

So, Al Kindy wraps up this crazy campaign with five losses, including two in overtime. Suppose it is not what we call entering into a chain with momentum.

After a marathon of 25 games in 44 days, Al Kindi finished the season with 59 points. He would have a week of rest before crossing the swords with Maple Leaves raising the curtain of the Canadian Class Qualifiers.

Dominique Ducharme offered an evening to several veterans, allowing Alex Bilzel and Xavier Ole to return to training, and Jesse Colorin to play his first match in blue, white and red outfit.

The last time a new player had a similar franchise in the last game of the season, Ryan Poehling scored a hat-trick as well as giving the Habs a win in a penalty shootout.

The Finnish baptism was much less spectacular. Al-Kindie’s selection for the second round in 2018 will definitely have plenty of other opportunities to take advantage of.

However, Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki took the opportunity to take the team’s attack on their shoulders. Collected in the same trio, the two young players added two points each to their record, scoring the first three goals for the locals.

By shaking the ropes twice, Suzuki raised his total goals to 15. He finished third in the team’s scorers, behind Tyler Toffoli (28) and Josh Anderson (17).

Worse than last year

With this setback, Al Kindi finished the season with a win rate of 0.429, which is lower than last year’s average (.436). To say that last year, we were talking about a catastrophic season. That is, had it not been for the pandemic, Jeff Molson would have had a clean management record behind the bench.

Veterans at rest

To five regular players already absent due to injuries, Dominic Ducharme chose to rest many others. Jeff Petrie, Joel Edmundson, Jake Allen, Tyler Toffoli, Josh Anderson and Eric Stahl took an evening vacation. In the case of the latter two, it is also a matter of a minor injury.

A small evening for MacDavid

In the morning, Dave Tibbitt said he does not consider leaving Connor McDavid and Leon Dreicitel in his team’s last two games, because they “want to play”. The Oilers’ head coach made sure to limit his captain’s work night to 15:12 playtime (more than seven minutes below his pre-match 22:24 average). He added two passes to his record.

In short a man

Nick Suzuki’s first goal was the ninth CH team scored in short cuts this season. Pinnacle in the NHL, tied with Bruins. The final target for Habs was in similar circumstances on April 1st. He scored his first seven goals in 11 matches.