New Trailer for Nintendo Switch Sports

The new Switch Sports, scheduled for April 29, will bring players to Spocco Square and give players plenty of reasons to wear their Joy-Con belts.

Nintendo Switch Sports is upon us, and in the meantime, Nintendo gives us a breakdown of the different styles and sports available.

According to the preview, Nintendo Switch Sports will take players to Spocco Square, a sports complex that will serve as the game’s main menu. Veterans will learn about tennis, bowling, and chambara (fencing) already available at Wii Sports and Wii Sports Resort. New sports are football, volleyball and badminton. Golf will also be added as free downloadable content this fall.

The trailer also offers several optional play types and fun multiplayer modes to offer even more gameplay possibilities.

Players, for example, will have the option to add obstacles in their way when playing bowling to add excitement to the games. They can also play Survival Bowling, a 16-player random online bowling tournament mode. For the duel, they can also choose from 3 different types of swords, including the one that charges with energy and stuns the opponent.

The new trailer also showed an example of the action for each of the moves required in the game. Like soccer where it will be possible to kick the ball if you buy the physical version of the game which includes a Joy-Con leg strap. Of course, since this is a game that is played entirely through motion control, you will have to move and above all attach a good Joy-Con. The presenter makes the moves calmly, but we know that most players have to be very careful not to break everything around them.