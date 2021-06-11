Nintendo at E3: 5 Wishes for Animal Crossing

Content types
Animal Crossing: New Horizons It came out over a year ago, but hasn’t received a major update for several months. As part of E3, Nintendo planned a live 40 minutes Which will be broadcast on Tuesday 15 June at 12 noon. This will be the perfect opportunity to make a big announcement regarding the game.. Here are some additions I would love to see in this game!
Image credit: Nintendo
coffee back
In previous games, pigeons Robusto (Brewster) ran a cafe where it was possible to go and relax with a cup. at new page, You can even work there and deliver coffee to other villagers. Despite persistent rumors about the return of this trade new Horizons, Still missing. Hope to see his comeback announcement soon!
Multiplayer mini games
While New Horizons has been very useful in our social lives during the lockdown, it does require some imagination Celebration Organizing. The game will benefit from offering group activities, as it has done in the past, both on the Gamecube with playable NES games and in the new page With Tortimer Island, where one can play with other players in mini-games such as searching for insects or hiding and searching.
Zelda Collaboration
It’s 35e Zelda series anniversary this year. Where we can anticipate news of the planned and upcoming festivities Breath of the wild During E3, this will be the perfect opportunity to announce the arrival of Zelda-themed items in Animal Crossing! We want costumes, master sword, and let’s dream, Epona to roam the island faster!
New combinations of things
There are already a lot of items in new Horizons, But we want more! In the mobile game pocket camp The extensive catalog of original furniture is constantly expanding, so it is possible! I’d like Nintendo to announce the massive arrival of new sets, and the return of lost old ones from new Horizons.
Bonus: I want the villagers to interact with the furniture more! I want to see them have a cup of tea, sip coffee, or play chess.
expansion of the island
E3 is going to be a great time to announce a massive expansion of the game (even paid downloadable content), and what I would really like to be a bigger island! It can be in the form of a nearby unblockable island that one can access by ferry or over a large bridge. Some mobile merchants can set up a permanent shop there, and there will be room for more villagers (10 is not enough!). It would be ideal to re-excite the players and open up new possibilities!