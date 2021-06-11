Nintendo at E3: 5 Wishes for Animal Crossing

New combinations of things

There are already a lot of items in new Horizons, But we want more! In the mobile game pocket camp The extensive catalog of original furniture is constantly expanding, so it is possible! I’d like Nintendo to announce the massive arrival of new sets, and the return of lost old ones from new Horizons.

Bonus: I want the villagers to interact with the furniture more! I want to see them have a cup of tea, sip coffee, or play chess.

Read also: 5 games for patients while waiting for Animal Crossing