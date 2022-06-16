Nothing phone (1), the smartphone that detects

The first smartphone will not be officially launched in less than a month. Meanwhile, the company has posted on Instagram the first full image of the phone (1) which visually stands out from the competition thanks to a completely transparent case.

contracting nothing It is making a fuss at the moment by gradually revealing its first smartphone. The company was created by Carl Pei, one of the founders oneplus Which he left to realize his own vision of the smartphone.

The result Gate Phone name (1), and nothing has just released its first full picture, at least from Back. The device will have a completely transparent back cover, on which the panels are visible metal The screws that cover the components and the coil Wireless charging. The white lines will be around the reel and the cam lamps It can light up during calls or notifications.

Technical information is already circulating

Even if the manufacturer has not yet revealed the technical data sheet, some information has leaked. However, they should be eaten with a pinch of salt, pending confirmation of the brand. The screen will be 6.55-inch OLED with a resolution of Full HD + (1,080 x 2,400 .). pixel). The phone (1) integrates with the processor snapdragon 778 GB with 8 GB RAM And 128 GB of storage. On the camera side, its dual module will include a 50-megapixel main lens and a second 8-megapixel lens, with sensor 32 megapixel front camera. Finally, nothing will be included battery 4500 mAh fast charging from 45 watt. So it will be a mid-range smartphone.

The device will work under Android, but the manufacturer will add a special touch to it and now let you download the trial version of it launcher FromappsThe Nothing Launcher. The company has already released Wireless headphones ear (1), partially transparent And with a completely transparent box. The official launch of the phone (1) is scheduled for July 12 at 5 pm (French time).

Video of preparing for the launch of the phone (1) where the device can be seen. In English, enable automatic translation of translations. © None

