Now experience the new Safari interface in macOS Big Sur

No need to wait for macOS Monterey to try out Safari 15! With Version 126 Safari Technology Preview Almost all new browser features can now be tested on macOS Big Sur. The new interface is therefore available, with this address bar completely revised, which adopts the color of visited sites. However, this color format can be deactivated in the advanced settings to revert to permanent gray.

Safari TP 126 on macOS Big Sur.

Tabs are also included in the address bar, which is a hit to take, as is the list of options for reloading the page or sharing the link.

Another big novelty is tab groups that allow you to organize several websites according to their interconnection. Groups are available in the sidebar that can be minimized.

Tab groups can also be accessed via a secret dropdown menu to the right of the address bar:

This version of Safari is intended first and foremost for developers, who will be able to test their sites on the new browser, from the comfort (and stability) of their Mac within Big Sur – the release notes can be consulted at this is the address. But nothing prevents the average Internet user from taking a look at what awaits him at the beginning of the school year!