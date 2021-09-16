OnePlus 7 Pro is a good deal: a huge 34% discount for one of the best smartphones right now

The latest promotion for today is on the top of the range that keeps dropping over the months while the technical sheet is always flawless. The OnePlus 7 Pro is -34%.

The coming years will feature manufacturers other than Samsung and Apple, who were once great leaders. Many companies have sprung up over the past decade and achieved real success when the task was far from easy. We can easily mention Xiaomi, Huawei, Honor, Oppo or even OnePlus. The latter is highly appreciated by consumers thanks to its excellent smartphones, always in the lead during the tests. While the builder prepares The launch of the futuristic OnePlus 9 RT, good news. OnePlus 7 Pro now enjoys a huge 34% discount!

oneplus OnePlus 7 Pro €469

While writing this good plan, on September 15 at 10 PM, OnePlus 7 Pro goes from €713.99 to €469, i.e. a reduction of 34%. Discount with instant cashback thanks to the codes we offer you this is the address. As for the technical sheet, the OnePlus 7 Pro is quite durable: a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with Quad HD + definition and 90Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 855 SoC, a triple image sensor, a large 4000 mAh battery, etc. If you’re looking for more power, there’s good news since then OnePlus 9 is also offered in big drops for less than 500 euros!