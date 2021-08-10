Passport and mandatory vaccination: How does Ontario compare to other provinces?





With the rise of Variable Delta, more and more votes are being raised for mandatory vaccination or a health passport in Ontario, a measure Premier Doug Ford flatly rejects, seeing no need. ONFR + Compare Ontario’s website to other provinces in Canada.

In Ontario, every resident received a certificate of vaccination after each dose, but this proof is not currently required to be able to access certain activities. Only a few universities, such as the University of Ottawa, will need to be vaccinated to live in residence privately. This is currently one of the only exceptions to the rule.

From left to right: Alberta presidents Jason Kinney I, Ontario Doug Ford, Quebec François Legault and Manitoba Brian Pallister. Image Credit: The Canadian Press / Sean Kilpatrick

If Ford refused to enforce vaccinations or imposed a ban on unvaccinated people, nearly 75% of Ontarians would like to see such measures, according to a Nanos survey. This view is also shared by the Ontario Medical Association (OMA) and the Ontario Nurses Association (ONA), which advocate for mandatory immunization of health professionals.

Quebec

Doug Ford’s counterpart, François Legault, showed his colors last week by confirming that Quebec will impose a passport vaccination for some nonessential services. Uncertainty hangs over which circles of society will be affected by this measure, but the government plans to provide more details in the coming days. Mandatory vaccination of health workers will also be carried out, according to various media outlets.

77.5% of Quebecers support restricting access to public gatherings such as sporting events or going to restaurants for people who have not been vaccinated.

Quebec Premier François Legault and his Ontario counterpart Doug Ford. Source: Facebook François Legault

Quebec is partly following the French model that has imposed since this week the “health corridor” to access certain places such as cafes and cinemas.

promoter

In Alberta, where many health measures have been abandoned in the past few days, Prime Minister Jason Kenney is lining up behind Doug Ford and does not want to force a vaccination passport. Last month, the conservative politician revealed that forcing a passport or requiring people to show proof of vaccination to access certain services violates Alberta’s privacy laws.

In Saskatchewan, Scott Moe, the premier of the Western Province, said at the end of June that the government would not impose anything regarding vaccination. Like Mr. Kenny, Scott Moe noted that such actions would violate certain laws on privacy protections.

“We certainly don’t have the ability to require people to provide proof of vaccination indicating whether or not they are participating in a public event here in the county,” he said.

In Manitoba, an immunization card is given two weeks after receiving a second dose of the vaccine. These people in particular can visit relatives who are in aged care centers. With this guide, Manitobans can also avoid isolation when they return after traveling elsewhere in Canada.

The paper, which is actually a QR code available on the phone, could also allow access to sporting events, entertainment venues, restaurants, bars and lounges, the county’s website said.

Atlantic

In the midst of an election campaign, Nova Scotia’s Liberal Party hinted on Monday that it would implement a vaccine passport if re-elected on August 17. Titled “ScotiaPass,” this document will prevent the fourth wave, liberal leader Ian Rankin.

“I believe that a certificate of vaccination can help us contain the virus and make sure that the people of Nova Scotia are safe and that businesses can thrive.”

Ian Rankin, Prime Minister of Nova Scotia. Source: Ian Rankin’s Twitter

New Brunswick health officials said in mid-July that they had no plan for a procedure like Quebec. Health Secretary Dorothy Sheppard argued that New Brunswick could “dispense with a vaccine passport”. Following Quebec’s announcement last Thursday, the bilingual province confirmed that it would not imitate Peel County. The same for Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador, which do not intend to proceed with a measure similar to the Kaquist government.

In May, Michael Harvey, the Information and Privacy Commissioner, of Newfoundland and Labrador, emphasized that while a passport can provide a significant public benefit, it should apply if the benefits do not violate the right to privacy. Health officials have indicated that he will follow federal guidelines regarding proof of vaccination.

British Columbia

The county is reportedly currently evaluating the idea of ​​a health passport, Chief Medical Officer of Health Bonnie Henry said the previous week. The latter does not plan to refuse basic services to unvaccinated people.

“But I also made it clear that there are certain departments where people work in these industries — we see health care as an essential public service — and we have to make sure that we protect health care workers. Let’s protect health systems and the people we care about.”

Nearly 70% of British Columbians would agree to mandatory vaccination, according to a survey by Nanos.