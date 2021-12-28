Phone calls: Noise Reduction accessibility option reduced to none on iPhone 13

There is a staggering absence of iPhone 13 users reddit and the Help Forums Apple has come. Option Noise reduction in settings Accessibility > audiovisual It is already absent subscribers on new smartphones, while it is on the iPhone 12 (and earlier models, for that matter). This option reduces ambient background sounds during phone calls when the receiver is attached to your ear.

Noise reduction option on iPhone 12 (left) is missing on iPhone 13 (right).

FaceTime includes an equivalent function (activated from the Control Center), but cellular calls are denied on the iPhone 13. This is a problem because sometimes it is difficult for the reporter to hear what the user is saying. If the latter is in a noisy environment. On the contrary, it happens that this option can also reduce the sound quality and that we want to deactivate it.

The problem dates back to the beginning of October, shortly after the release of the iPhone 13. According to several users who contacted Apple customer service, the manufacturer is aware and a fix is ​​in development (the bug persists in iOS 15.3 beta).