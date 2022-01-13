Post-COVID economy: How can Canada keep up – with help from the University of Ottawa? | Newspaper

After emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic, many people are wondering how Canada can make its recovery a stepping stone toward a more resilient, greener, and more equitable economy.

This was the subject of the Chancellor’s debate on the 1st of December. The event, hosted by University of Ottawa President Calin Rovenescu, Stefan Brutus, Dean of the Telfer School of Management, as well as Monique Leroux as the guest of honor. The latter, inducted into the Canadian Business Hall of Fame, was the President and CEO of Desjardins Group. She now chairs the Industrial Strategy Board, a group of entrepreneurs tasked with providing a national picture of the impact of COVID-19 on key sectors of our economy.

The discussion revolved around a variety of topics, including rising inflation in Canada, actions the private sector could take to address social inequalities, and opportunities associated with new technologies. Here is an overview.

Highlighting Industries: Canada’s Great Strengths

Speakers began discussing what Monique Leroux and other members of the federal government’s Industrial Strategy Board have recommended during the pandemic. What emerged from the council’s talks at the national level is that, like other countries, Canada needs a long-term, well-defined industrial strategy.

The key to such a strategy is collaboration between the public and private sectors, but also, according to Calin Rovinescu, the idea that we can bring out leaders who are able to take their rightful place on the world stage. In consultation with business leaders, academics, and communities across the country, Monique Leroux and the Industrial Strategy Board have identified three potential areas for Canadian leadership.

The first relates to natural resources, and the development or evolution of activities in light of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors. “Environmental, social and institutional factors are the most important. Monique Leroux explained that they are used to create a long-term plan for companies and governments with the goal of prosperity. However, prosperity is not limited to wealth creation. It also includes the environment, people and the impact of certain organizations on society and various stakeholders.”

Canada’s second strength is the ability to provide a highly educated workforce with training and digital tools while supporting the economy.

Finally, Monique Leroux highlighted the country’s capabilities in advanced manufacturing, particularly in the areas of aerospace, automobiles, life sciences and humanities. “We can take the lead in these areas, but sometimes we lack the critical mass to compete globally. How can we help companies shine internationally, boost economic growth in Canada and provide excellent jobs for the next generation? She asked.

University of Ottawa job opportunities

In particular, Calin Rovinescu and Monique Leroux have pointed out the potential role of post-secondary institutions in Canada’s economic recovery.

“It is very important for our students to have an entrepreneurial spirit, whether within a small business or a large corporation,” said Calin Rovinescu. “Acting bravely, not being afraid to take risks, knowing how to face failure: that’s what it means.”

Stephen Brutus took the opportunity to mention The great importance that Telfer School of Management attaches to entrepreneurship.

Entrepreneurship is a priority everywhere at the University of Ottawa, with initiatives such as Project Design Engineering Center (CGEC) and various accelerator programs stimulate innovation and the search for creative solutions.

Monique Leroux also spoke about the ways in which the university can encourage interdisciplinary thinking and build ecosystems conducive to creating and running businesses. Universities should avoid dividing their students. Collaboration among faculty will naturally lead students to understand the connections between information technology, marketing, finance, and other fields of study. ”

We can no longer handle problems with a “vertical” approach, according to Ms. Leroux. Future leaders, from both the public and private sectors, must appreciate different areas of expertise and work with people from different backgrounds. This integrative vision can be strengthened in universities through partnerships with the private sector to educate students about the reality of their field.

In general, the discussions were filled with optimism and hope. Monique Leroux concluded: “From a political, geo-economic and democratic point of view, Canada has many advantages.” “From natural resources to social programs to education, we have the means to achieve high goals and ensure a prosperous future for all.”