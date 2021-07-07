Press release – eSport: 15-year-old Quebec player wins Fortnite’s biggest tournament and pockets $75,000

Vincent Fortin, a 15-year-old from Quebec gets $75,000 by winning the biggest tournament in Fortnite. This unexpected victory allows him to sign a contract with a professional esports team based in Hollywood.

15-year-old Quebec wins the biggest Fortnite tournament

The 15-year-old Quebec pockets $75,000 by winning the biggest tournament in Fortnite. Young winner Vincent Fortin signs with a professional esports team based in Hollywood, California. This victory in the famous FNCS Championship on June 26-27, 2021, allows him to receive $75,000 USD.

A victory over the biggest teams in professional esports

The tournament, which is held annually by Fortnite game developer, Epic Games, attracts thousands of participants each year. Many professional teams are involved in the field of esports.

“I am very happy to win this tournament, especially since so many big names in Fortnite participated. No one expected me to win, as I have never won a major tournament. It proves that with hard work and perseverance, anyone who claims to win a great tournament can win,” Vincent Fortin explains.

In order to win the FNCS Tournament, Vincent Fortin had to defeat some of the biggest names in Fortnite games, including players like Bhuga, Faze Centered, Faze Dubs, NRG Clix, and many others. These players are part of the biggest teams in esports, with budgets in the hundreds of millions of dollars a year devoted to player training and development.

Lusting professional American teams and signing into a 33 فريق team

After his victory, Vincent got offers from several major esports teams in the United States, Canada and elsewhere in the world. The latter finally decided to sign with Team 33, which is based in Hollywood. Team 33 also has offices in Toronto, Canada.

Tyler Gallagher, Canadian General Manager of Team 33: “We are very proud and happy to sign Vincent Fortin aka Pamstow. We followed him through the FNCS Championship and were very impressed with his performance.”

Vincent’s signing with Team 33 means that he will participate in the upcoming tournaments under the Team 33 banner, and will represent that team on social networks, while creating content in particular.

To see Vincent Fortin’s stats and his FNCS victory: fortnite-esports.fandom.com/wiki/PaMstou

For more information on Team 33: www.team33.gg

