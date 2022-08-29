Quickly uninstall this very popular Chrome extension that floods your PC with ads

A fake Chrome and Firefox extension for a very popular program has been downloaded more than 200,000 times. It is actually an “adware” that we advise you to remove immediately from your web browser.

If you do not want your computer to be invaded by ads and spyware of all kinds, you should check now that you do not have the extension Internet Download Manager installed on your web browser.

Fake Extension for Popular Software

If this name is unknown to you, it is because it is a completely legitimate program published by the company tonic Which you can download from the publisher’s website or from 01net. Internet Download Manager It speeds up the downloads you make from the web. The program in question offers an extension for web browsers, but the latter is called ” IDM Integration Module And over 20 million downloads on Chrome.

The publisher specifies in the FAQ on their site that “All other IDM extensions that can be found in the Chrome Web Store are fake and should not be used”. And in this particular breach, the extension was swallowed up Internet Download Manager Which you can download from the Google Play Store and from a website called « Puupnewsapp ». The latter claims that the program in question “Increases your download speed by up to 500%”What is downloading? Large files in minutes.

The extension has been around since June 2019 on Chrome if we are to believe the publication of the first user reviews. False reviews seem to have kept the extension’s rating high enough that it has been downloaded over 200,000 times since its release. But negative reviews managed to surface and the extension was recently reported to Google which eventually removed it from its App Store.

Want some publicity again?

during installation, Internet Download Manager It prompts you to run an executable file from the website “puupnewsapp” In addition to downloading a zip file named “Windows patch”. If the executable appears to be a legitimate version of tonicThe latter does not implement JavaScript code to adjust Chrome and Firefox registry settings.

As you can imagine, the result is not very satisfactory. Installing the extension changes the default search engine to make way for « Smartwebfinder[.]com”. The user is then sent unsolicited emails through pop-ups that regularly prompt them to install add-ons that open third-party sites in the browser. Take a look at your browser extensions and Remove the extension immediately Internet Download Manager If you have already installed it.

Program publisher tonic Talk about it, to alert users:

“This is a fake extension and should be avoided. In addition, it may contain spyware and adware. We reported it to Google, but it appears again in no time.»

