In recent years, Asian hornets have spread mainly in France, gradually penetrating into other European countries. In the past two years they have been spotted in Germany.

They have not yet reached the Czech Republic, but according to experts it is only a matter of time. It mainly affects beekeepers.

“Honeybees are like McDonald’s for Asian hornets,” Helena Brokova, a beekeeper and expert on the behavior of Asian hornets, explained to Seznam Zprávy.

“It’s another factor that greatly reduces our biodiversity — the hornet’s nest consumes 1 million insects per season,” Prokova explained, adding that honeybees make up 30 to 60 percent of the diet of this invasive species.

But they also pose a danger to humans.

Prokova described the behavior of Asian hornets: “They are more aggressive, more aggressive than ordinary hornets and attack several individuals at once.” She added that they do not attack humans for no reason, but they are easily startled by sudden noises.

Unlike common wasps, which tend to avoid people and build their nests in forests or abandoned buildings, their Asian relatives settle near built-up areas and in cities. There, they are especially drawn to a warmer environment. They can build a nest about 50 cm long in two weeks, and the largest documented specimens have reached 1 metre.

Wooden trucks

Asian hornets were first recorded in Europe in 2004 in southern France, arriving on cargo ships from China along with imported ceramics. From there, they quickly spread thanks to ground transportation – for example, trucks loaded with wood in which they hid. See also Canada Day Lights: A chance to reflect

“The only obstacle for them is the lack of water, which is why they rarely go to southern Europe,” Prokova explained. “They stay more in the north, where it’s not too hot for them,” she added.

In the newly settled European environment, a warm climate is an advantage for them, but plenty of food also helps them.

Bees are especially dangerous at the end of summer and the beginning of autumn. At that time, future queens were being raised by Asian hornets, which needed a large amount of dietary protein. The bees, which are preparing for wintering at this time, greatly provide for them.

Take a picture and report

At the same time, beekeepers have faced many other problems in recent years.

“There have been too many deaths this year,” said beekeeper Peter Texel of the current situation of Sesnam zebrafish. The main culprit is Varoase (A parasitic disease that attacks bees – Note ed.) but carries other viruses with it.

So beekeepers try to draw attention to invasive species and inform the public. Their participation is necessary to reduce Asian hornets.

Prokova explained how to act when you find a suspicious nest, “Try to take a picture and send it to the nature protection authorities, who are responsible for collecting data and analyzing invasive species.”

Then the fire department takes care of the subsequent liquidation of the nest. For this purpose, they use special protective suits, insecticides or devices capable of emptying the entire nest.

According to Prokova, public participation has proven successful in other countries. Asian hornets were brought under control, for example, in England, Belgium or Holland. See also Egale Canada and TAXI show that holidays have always been a little weird