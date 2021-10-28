sport

Rocket 5 – Marlis 0: Humiliation and public brawl were on the list

October 28, 2021
Virginia Whitehead

Not because the Canadian left last night is a sports fan Montreal Quebec is not presented.

CF Montreal – at least their B version – didn’t perform well against Hamilton Forge last night, but they still found a way to win and reach the Canadian Championship final.

How do? Needs at least 11 rounds of Penalty To seal the outcome of the meeting.

He was the second goalkeeper to score the winning goal!

At the same time, the rocket received a visit from the Marlies in Laval.

Jean-François Hoully’s men made short work for Marlis, to the delight of 4,217 spectators at Place Belle.

Michael McNavin Kayden Primo blocked all 21 shots targeting him to sign his seventh career AHL ban (for the first time this season). Primeau is currently off to a very good start to the season (3-1-0, 2.05, .927).

Laurent Dauphin scored twice, his fifth and sixth goal in the campaign. He was awarded the title of first star in the game.

Dauphin is currently the top scorer in the MLS (six in six games).

(Credit: TheAHL.com)

What a start to the season the Canadians got from Michael McCarron who – notably due to two chances ravaged by COVID-19 – has yet to play the first game for his boyhood team. Will he be the first striker to be called up this year?

Michael Pezzetta (un but et du jeu physique), Jesse Ylonen (deux mentions d’aide), Danick Martel (deux mentions d’aide) et Gianni Fairbrother (deux mentions d’aide et plusieurs actions physiques lors de la rencontre) ont connu happy evening.

While there was only 2:34 to enter the third, A public fight broke out in which 10 ice skaters took part. Frustration was great among Torontonians…

Al-Shikani started after a check by Brennan Mennell against Michael Pesetta. Jean-Christophe Boudin, Louis Belpidio, Gabriel Burke, Gianni Verbrother and Pezzetta threw the glove at the rocket.

It’s clear that Rocket plays with a bigger heart than his older brother, unfortunately…

Note that Rafael Harvey Benard got a hard blow to the head, but managed to finish the match. Hopefully he won’t feel any symptoms for the next few hours.

This morning the missile is occupying space 3rd place (out of seven) in the North Division, behind Comets and Monsters.

The residents of Laval will play their next game tomorrow against the Americans (at Laval).

a lot of

– If the Canadian does not replace himself, it will already be necessary to evaluate this possibility …

– If Elliot Friedman had any advice for the Canadians, he’d tell him to target Shane Wright now, not the playoffs.

Joel Bouchard agreed to talk about his life in California with Radio Canada.

Re-Call : The Canadian will cross swords with sharks at 10:30 pm today.

Hockey from the inside out : The Canadian plays like an expansion club.

– Quel but!

