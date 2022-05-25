Roller Champions: The new free Ubisoft Montreal game is out now [VIDÉO]

The new competitive game from Ubisoft Montreal, Roller heroesNow available on PC via the Ubisoft Store, Xbox and PlayStation, absolutely free.

• Read also: PlayStation: Discounts on Ratchet and Clank: Rift ApartAnd Ghost WireAnd MLB Show 22 and more

• Read also: Tribute Games offers physical versions of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge [PHOTOS]

The desired goal is Roller heroes It’s simple. In each match, you and two teammates will face another three-player team in an oval-shaped arena. The goal: to reach five points before your opponents.

The basics are easy to understand: maintain control of the ball as you skate and pass; He steals it from his opponents by attacking them at the right moment and going around the entire ring to open the goal and throw the ball into it.

The game is multi-platform and features co-progression. Whatever platform we play on, we can therefore team up with friends and take on powerful opponents.

Progressing will also unlock a range of customization items as you gain fans and level up. In doing so, once one advances in roller lane For free, equipment is added to our inventory, as well as mode, effects and feelings. Players can also buy roller lane Premium to get exclusive equipment.

Roller heroes It’s completely free now On PC via Ubisoft Store, Xbox, and PlayStation, it will also be available on Switch, Epic Games Store, Stadia, and Amazon Luna at a later date.

Also on the starting weight