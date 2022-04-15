Ryzen 7000 ‘Raphael’ focuses on memory overclocking

“Speeds you might have thought impossible” would be possible; Nothing less!

AMD will present in a few months Ryzen 7000 “Raphael” processors, within the Zen 4 CPU architecture, which will support DDR5 memory. In a recent webinar Meet the expertsJoseph Tao Memory Enable Manager Within the company, the focus will be on memory overclocking.

here for him About (talk about minute 35): Our first DDR5 gaming platform will be Raphael. And one of the great things about Raphael is that we’re going to really try to push the envelope when overclocking. I can’t say more at this time, but speeds that you thought might be impossible can be achieved with this overclocking spec. »

Joseph Tao did not explicitly call it, but he is undoubtedly referring to a pre-defined overclocking profile technology called RAMP, short for Ryzen Accelerated Memory Profile ; AMD’s counterpart to Intel’s XMP 3.0. HWiNFO . was Received initial support from AMD RAMP earlier this year.

AM5 platform exclusively in DDR5?

Note that the processors desktop The Ryzen 7000 Rapahel will be the second mainstream AMD chipset series to support DDR5 memory. The Ryzen 6000, codenamed RembrandtSupport for DDR5-5200 and LPDDR5-6400 memory. On the competitive side, Alder Lake processors officially support DDR5-4800 memory.

Joseph Tao is careful not to put up values ​​for the Ryzen 7000 Raphael; So we don’t know at this time what speeds will be officially supported by AMD CPUs. What seems certain, however, is that the AM5 socket will be a platform that is limited to DDR5 support. That is, unlike Intel’s LGA1700 socket, we should not have a mix of DDR4 / DDR5 motherboards.