Safest and Worst places to live in montreal 2023

Montreal, a vibrant city in the province of Quebec, is known for its rich history, European charm, and multicultural atmosphere. As Canada’s second-largest city, Montreal offers a diverse range of neighborhoods, each with its unique character, amenities, and safety levels. If you’re considering a move to Montreal, it’s essential to know which areas provide a secure living environment and those you may want to avoid. In this article, we’ll explore both the safest and the worst places to live in Montreal to help you make an informed decision.

Safest Places to Live in Montreal

a) Outremont

Outremont is an affluent neighborhood located in the north-central part of Montreal. Known for its beautiful parks, tree-lined streets, and stunning architecture, Outremont offers a high quality of life to its residents. The area is primarily residential, with a mix of single-family homes, duplexes, and apartments. Outremont’s low crime rate, family-friendly atmosphere, and excellent schools make it one of the safest places to live in Montreal.

b) Westmount

Westmount is a prestigious neighborhood located west of downtown Montreal, offering a mix of luxury homes, townhouses, and condominiums. This area is characterized by its manicured parks, upscale boutiques, and highly regarded schools. Westmount has a low crime rate and a strong sense of community, making it an ideal place for families and individuals seeking a safe and comfortable living environment.

c) NDG (Notre-Dame-de-Grâce)

Notre-Dame-de-Grâce, commonly referred to as NDG, is a diverse and family-friendly neighborhood located in the west end of Montreal. The area is known for its tight-knit community, charming residential streets, and access to recreational facilities like the NDG Sports Centre. NDG offers a variety of housing options, including single-family homes, duplexes, and apartments. With its low crime rate and strong community engagement, NDG is a safe and desirable place to live in Montreal.

d) Le Plateau-Mont-Royal

Le Plateau-Mont-Royal is a trendy and artistic neighborhood situated in the central part of Montreal. Known for its colorful row houses, vibrant murals, and bustling commercial streets, Le Plateau attracts a diverse range of residents, including young professionals, artists, and families. The area is characterized by a strong sense of community, with numerous parks, community centers, and cultural events throughout the year. Le Plateau-Mont-Royal’s low crime rate and lively atmosphere make it a safe and attractive place to call home in Montreal.

e) Pointe-Claire

Pointe-Claire, located in the West Island region of Montreal, is a peaceful and family-friendly neighborhood. The area offers a mix of housing options, including single-family homes, townhouses, and condominiums. Pointe-Claire is known for its excellent schools, beautiful parks, and access to the picturesque Lake Saint-Louis. The neighborhood has a low crime rate and a strong sense of community, making it one of the safest places to live in Montreal.

Worst Places to Live in Montreal

a) Saint-Henri

Saint-Henri, a historically working-class neighborhood in the southwest part of Montreal, has experienced significant gentrification in recent years. While the area has seen some improvement in terms of infrastructure and amenities, it still struggles with issues such as crime and poverty. The neighborhood’s crime rate is higher than the city average, and some parts of Saint-Henri are known for gang-related activities. Despite ongoing efforts to revitalize the area, Saint-Henri remains a less desirable place to live in Montreal.

b) Ville-Émard

Ville-Émard, located in the southwest part of Montreal, is a diverse and primarily residential neighborhood. Although the area offers some affordable housing options and has experienced some revitalization efforts, it struggles with higher crime rates and socio-economic challenges. Issues such as theft, vandalism, and drug-related activities persist in Ville-Émard, making it a less appealing option for those seeking a safe and stable living environment in Montreal.

c) Hochelaga-Maisonneuve

Hochelaga-Maisonneuve, situated in the east end of Montreal, is a neighborhood with a rich history and strong sense of community. However, the area has faced ongoing struggles with poverty, crime, and drug addiction. Despite the city’s efforts to invest in social initiatives and revitalization projects, Hochelaga-Maisonneuve continues to grapple with these challenges. As a result, this neighborhood is considered one of the worst places to live in Montreal in terms of safety and quality of life.

d) Montréal-Nord

Montréal-Nord, located in the northeastern part of Montreal, is a densely populated and ethnically diverse neighborhood. While the area offers some affordable housing options and access to public transit, it also faces significant challenges related to crime, poverty, and gang activity. Montréal-Nord has one of the highest crime rates in the city, making it a less desirable place to live for those seeking a secure and stable environment.

e) Parc-Extension

Parc-Extension, a multicultural neighborhood in the central part of Montreal, offers a mix of residential, commercial, and industrial areas. While the community is known for its cultural diversity and affordable housing options, it also struggles with issues such as poverty, overcrowding, and crime. The neighborhood’s crime rate is higher than the city average, with concerns related to theft, vandalism, and drug-related activities. Although Parc-Extension has its strengths, the ongoing challenges make it a less appealing option for those seeking a safe and comfortable living environment in Montreal.

Conclusion

Montreal is a captivating city with a diverse range of neighborhoods, each offering unique characteristics and living experiences. When considering where to live in Montreal, it’s essential to research the safety and quality of life offered by each area. By examining factors such as crime rates, access to amenities, and community engagement, you can make an informed decision about the best and worst places to live in this vibrant city.