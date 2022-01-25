Shapovalov accuses the rulers of corruption

Canadian Denis Shapovalov apparently wasn’t joking during Monday’s Australian Open quarter-final match (Tuesday Melbourne time), and soon noticed the referee who oversaw his duel against Rafael Nadal.

After losing a long five-set battle against his Spanish opponent, Chabo showed signs of impatience after the first set, considering Nadal was taking too long to serve.

He also clearly expressed his dissatisfaction with the official, Carlos Bernardes, accusing him and his colleagues of corruption. Also, the maple leaf player did not appreciate the delay given to the 35-year-old veteran to solve digestive problems during the game.

In a press conference following the confrontation, Ontarian said he regretted using this adjective for the less powerful, while maintaining his view on the matter.

“Rafa Nadal got away with that and I think it’s unfair,” he said. Where are the borders located? I think he’s a great player, but there have to be rules. As an athlete, it’s very frustrating. You feel that you are not only facing an opponent; You also end up facing referees and more.”

When asked about it, Nadal answered succinctly and politely. “I don’t think that’s the case. I think on a few occasions there’s an idea in the mind that the big players get more advantages. Frankly, that’s not true in court. That’s my opinion.”

The sixth seed in the tournament prevailed 6-3, 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 6-3 at the expense of the 14th seed Shapovalov.

