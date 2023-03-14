Six Foolproof Tips to Choose the Best Book Cover for Your Work

Millions of writers worldwide can agree that every step of writing a book needs time, dedication, and a lot of creativity. A well-balanced mix of these attributes can help your work stand out among millions of books on tall bookshelves.

Although no words can express the joy of completing a manuscript, that is not the last step of the process. In an ideal world, you would want your job to be done there and then. But designing a fitting book cover is equally as important as writing and revising your work.

After all, your book cover plays an essential role in capturing the attention of potential readers and convincing them that your book needs to be a part of their book collection. This may put a lot of pressure on you, but if you take one step at a time, all dreams are achievable.

If you are overwhelmed by the process of choosing the right cover for your book, here are a few essential tips that can help you.

1. Understand Your Work

As the creator of your work, you may find it ridiculous for someone to tell you about understanding the theme. You may think that nobody understands your work’s theme better than you. After all, you are the creator of your work and know what is best for your book cover design.

But the truth is that writers learn a lot more about their characters, settings, and tone when they are writing and revising their work. In fact, some stories are not even the same as you anticipated once they reach completion.

Therefore, it’s important for you to go through your work several times to have an in-depth understanding. The information you gather on the way can help you a lot in deciding what your book cover will look like.

2. Look for Professional Designers

Writers may spend day after day in an effort to come up with a concrete idea for their book cover design. Usually, there is so much information they need to process and skim through that the undertaking becomes overwhelming.

If you are also facing the same circumstances, it is time for you to look for a well-reputed book cover designer . These designers have years of experience under their belt and can help you in coming up with the best-suited book cover for your book.

If you are unsure about hiring a certain professional, you can always share your initial thought process with them and ask them to provide work samples. If this option is not available, you can also look into their reviews and testimonials to understand their calibre.

Understanding your potential book designer’s capabilities can save you from panicking at the last hour by making the wrong call. Do not rush this process. Take your time, and explore many options before sealing the deal.

3. Create a Clear Proposal

Book covers are very important for your work’s success. They can make or break your reputation in front of your readers. Of course, the basis of a good book cover is set when you and your book cover designer are on the same page and understand the assignment.

Therefore, before you worry about conveying your brilliant story to the reader, you need to create book design proposals to impress the prospects and get drawn to work with you. Your proposal can ensure that you and your potential partner are on the same page.

Make sure to share a brief summary, the tone of the book, and details of the protagonist with your book cover designer to help them understand what you want. You can also share some hand-drawn book cover samples to convey your needs.

4. Know Your Audience

Every book is unique in its own way, and that uniqueness is one of the key factors in attracting your potential readers to your work. A good book cover is one of these unique features that will create your first impression on the readers.

Whether you want to take your readers on a fantasy ride to the world of elves or make them fall in love with a fictional couple, you need to reflect your thought process behind the story to the readers. Of course, the first course of action in attracting your reader is to understand them.

For example, when you know the age group of your readers, it can become easier for you to figure out the colour scheme, intensity of graphics, and font style to design your book cover. Many details as such can help you in figuring much more about creating a brilliant cover for your work.

5. Revise till Satisfied

Look back at the time when you were writing the initial draft of your first chapter. Think of all the drafts that ended up in the dustbin or were shredded. The job could not have been done effectively just with the first draft. Right?

Similarly, when it comes to designing a brilliant book cover , you cannot expect the first draft to be the final one. Your cover needs a lot of revisions, just like the manuscript of your book. So, get ready for another bumpy ride that will have a happy ending.

Conduct as many revision sessions with your reader as you want till you find the right match to the essence of your book. This practice can also help you in coming up with many options for your book cover in case some changes are needed at the last minute.

6. Hint What’s Inside

Designing a book cover is not just about creating an illustration and pasting your title on the top. You also need to write your book cover blurb to tell the reader what they must expect from the book. This part can influence your reader’s choice of taking your book home with them or not.

In addition, make sure that you do not clutter your book cover by writing a lot of text. A lot of words written on your book cover may bore the readers. Try to keep it short and sweet so that the reader longs to get to know more about what’s inside.