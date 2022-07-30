Star Trek Picard Season 3: Everything we know so far

The Star Trek: Picard season 3 will be the swansong for Patrick Stewart’s Jean-Luc Picard, but not for all the universe he inhabits. The end of the series will mark a return in all forms to his TNG squad, including Jeri Ryan, Michelle Hurd, and Elnor.

The standout TV show of the year is Star Trek: Picard season 2. It was an epic journey, and had some unexpected surprises. Like time travel, which they did brilliantly. But along the way, they showed what life was like for Picard outside of Starfleet. For example, in this series he’s revealed that he never wanted a romantic partner because his mother died when he was young and as a result, he decided to only rely on himself. Towards the end of the series, it was revealed why Picard made that decision. He felt guilty about her death because it happened under his care.

Star Trek Picard Season 3 Release Date

A new season of Star Trek: Picard will premiere in 2023 on Paramount+. The show was filmed back-to-back with season two and the principal filming wrapped up in March. However, given the plan for Star Trek: Picard to be a three-chapter story, the third season will also act as the last chapter. Whether or not there are more seasons after 3 is said to depend on Patrick Stewart’s decision. As it stands now, the series will end with Jean-Luc Picard’s story concluding.

Star Trek: Picard is bringing back Jonathan Frakes, Marina Sirtis, Brent Spiner, Michael Dorn, LeVar Burton, and Gates McFadden. Worf, Geordi La Forge, and Dr. Beverly Crusher are all coming back for season 3 of Star Trek: Picard.

The fate of Dr. Agnes Jurati and Borg Queen is uncertain, as Alison Pill won’t return to the show. The status of Jeri Ryan and Michelle Hurd are confirmed for “Star Trek: Picard” season 3. Julio Cabrera likely won’t be back, but Cristobal Rios will be returning after his exit in Season 2 of “Star Trek: Picard.”

Star Trek Picard Season 3 Plot

Star Trek: Picard’s production team revealed story hooks coming in Star Trek: Picard season 3. Possible villains are Adam Soong, who is creating a genetically-engineered supervillain, Project Khan. Or the mysterious threat who has created a transwarp conduit that the Borg Queen is guarding. Patrick Stewart also revealed the cast will be on Enterprise-F and Season 3 takes inspiration from Wrath of Khan and has a singular female villain.