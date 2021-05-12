The alliance denies rumors of the Star Wars game

Sometimes it is best to eliminate the common in its infancy.

It all started with a job on Reddit Regarding the use of Unreal Engine 5 within the Alliance. The studio is currently developing two games, Gears 6 and a brand new IP, but rumors are circulating about a game based on the Star Wars license as well.

The coalition responded immediately Reddit :

“Just to clarify the topic of Star Wars.

We do not work on any address. We have nothing to announce at this time. “

After switching to Unreal Engine 5, a third game will be developed internally, but it should remain a prototype. It serves as the studio’s template for getting acquainted with Unreal Engine 5. In that case, it wouldn’t be surprising if the developers opted for a Star Wars game. It might happen that studios choose a reputable license to test their tools. Since this does not lead to any commercial exploitation, they are free to set their sights on the license of their choice.

True or false, this rumor appears to be upsetting the Alliance. If that’s wrong, it could beat future studio announcements, as players await Star Wars news. If true, then that’s just an added pressure to deal with as the studio usually wants to create their own sauce before serving it.