The first public beta of Android 13 has arrived

This page has been translated using artificial intelligence and machine learning.

(Pocket-lint) – The first public beta of Android 13 is now available for anyone to test – provided you have a compatible Pixel device.

After two months in the developer preview, and as expected, Android 13 has moved into public beta. The Google announce Tuesday that anyone already running the developer preview should automatically receive the new public beta. For those who weren’t in the developer preview, you can install the beta on a supported Pixel device. Just make sure this is your secondary device, as public beta can still introduce bugs and cause problems.

To learn more about the public beta, including which Pixel phones can run and how to get them, check out our Pocket-lint Android 13 guide.

Google actually revealed the coolest features of Android 13 when it announced the developer preview earlier this year. The most notable changes include support for Bluetooth Low Energy (LE) audio, a way to limit the photos an app can access, app icon customization options, and notifications permission to remove spam. The public beta also added some substantial improvements, such as the new permission to access media files shared in local storage. It will now be specific to the type of media the app needs to access (such as photos and videos) rather than allowing access to all files.





Android 13 public beta has arrived ahead of Google’s annual developer conference, Google I / O, to be held in May. I/O should be where Google officially announces Android 13 and outlines some of its new features and capabilities. Keep in mind that the beta is not a final and stable version of Android 13. This will arrive later in the year for newer Android devices.

Written by Maggie Tillman.